NU Tea Enhances Taste of Functional Iced Teas By Utilizing New Brewing Technology
The new brewing technology filters out tannins that occur naturally in tea. The result is a deliciously refreshing brew with subtle hints of natural sweetness.LITTLE SILVER, NJ, USA, December 8, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Launched in February, NU Tea has experienced an overwhelmingly positive response to our organic functional iced teas. We have experienced meaningful growth and can be purchased online directly through our website www.drinkNUtea.com, Amazon.com, Walmart.com, Instagram and Facebook. We can also now be found in the refrigerated section in select retailers as we continue to expand our brick and mortar retail presence.
As we continuously endeavor to provide our consumers the best tasting and healthiest teas on the market, we are thrilled to announce that we have invested in new brewing technology that significantly enhances the flavors of the teas. The new brewing technology filters out tannins that occur naturally in tea. Tannins are responsible for giving tea its somewhat bitter flavor. The result is a deliciously refreshing iced tea with subtle hints of natural sweetness. We are so sure you will love NU Tea that we've introduced a 3 bottle sampler pack in our online shops. We are thrilled to provide our consumers the same great health benefits in our freshly brewed super delicious organic iced teas.
More about NU Tea:
NU Tea’s 3 lines of functional Iced Teas are packaged in 12oz Ready To Drink Bottles. Each flavor ranges between 10-20 calories, contains no preservatives, no added sugar and are cold filled to maximize nutrient content.
The teas are brewed using a combination of organic Green, Yerba Mate and Rooibos and then blending in additional organic and natural ingredients such as coconut water, pear & pineapple juice, orange peel, ginger, cayenne pepper, ashwagandha root, cinnamon, and fenugreek aiming to boost metabolism, suppress appetite, rehydrate and provide natural energy.
Unlike many other low calorie beverages on the market, NU Tea does not use sweeteners like stevia or erythritol. We stay true to the real brewed taste of tea. The slight sweetness comes from either organic pear juice, organic coconut water or pineapple juice depending on the flavor.
Skinny is a clean label USDA certified organic Iced Tea that focuses on increasing metabolism and curbing appetite. Our recipe blends organic Green Tea with the metabolic enhancers of orange peel, ginger, cinnamon, fenugreek & cayenne pepper. With only 10 calories per bottle, a splash of organic pear juice, 40mg of caffeine, no preservatives & no added sugar, Skinny Tea is a perfect fit into your daily routine.
Live Fit is a vitamin and mineral infused Iced Tea that focuses on naturally boosting energy while accelerating the body's recovery from the daily grind. Our recipe blends organic Green Tea and Yerba Mate then infuses Vitamin C, Vitamin A, Vitamin E & Vitamin B along with minerals and ashwagandha root. With only 20 calories per bottle, a splash of pineapple juice, no preservatives, 110% of your daily value of Vitamin C & 60mg of caffeine, Live Fit is a perfect replacement to a morning coffee or a natural afternoon pick me up.
Rehydrate is a clean label USDA certified organic Iced Tea that is caffeine free and focuses on naturally hydrating the body after a hard workout or long night. Our recipe blends organic Rooibos with the hydration boosters of organic coconut water, ginger, cinnamon and cardamom. With only 10 calories per bottle, no preservatives & no added sugar, Rehydrate has all the ingredients your body needs to replenish itself.
Visit us at www.drinkNUtea.com to purchase online, signup for product discounts and receive news updates. Come follow us on Instagram @nu.teas
Investor Inquiries: Please email info@drinkNUtea.com or call 609-374-9911
Distributor & Retailer Inquiries: Please email info@drinkNUtea.com or call 609-374-9911
About NU Tea
NU Tea, based in Little Silver, NJ, is a line of great tasting organic unsweetened functional iced tea infusions. Our mission is to provide consumers a healthier alternative to many of the ready to drink beverages on the market today by using delicious organic teas and then blending them with health boosters to amplify tea’s already established health benefits. Our blends operate on the principles of using the highest quality ingredients, never using preservatives or adding sugar, staying all natural and simply being a better for you beverage and brand. To purchase online and learn more about NU tea and our ingredients, visit www.drinkNUtea.com.
