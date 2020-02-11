NU Tea Launches Organic, Clean Label Ready to Drink Iced Teas Amplifying Health Benefits

NU Tea is Tea. Amplified. By blending organic teas with organic herbs and spices, NU Tea amplifies the known health benefits of drinking tea alone.

LITTLE SILVER, NEW JERSEY, USA, February 11, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- The first 3 cold filled teas from New Jersey based NU Tea are now available to consumers nationwide via our website www.drinkNUtea.com and will be found in the refrigerated fresh sections of various local retailers beginning in the first half of 2020.NU Tea’s inaugural 3 lines of functional Iced Teas are packaged in 12oz Ready To Drink Bottles. Each flavor ranges between 10-20 calories, contains no preservatives, no added sugar and are cold filled to maximize nutrient content.The teas are brewed using a combination of organic Green, Yerba Mate and Rooibos and then blending in additional organic and natural ingredients such as coconut water, pear & pineapple juice, orange peel, ginger, cayenne pepper, ashwagandha root, cinnamon, and fenugreek aiming to boost metabolism, suppress appetite, rehydrate and provide natural energy.Unlike many other low calorie beverages on the market, NU Tea does not use sweeteners like stevia or erythritol. We stay true to the real brewed taste of tea. The slight sweetness comes from either organic pear juice, organic coconut water or pineapple juice depending on the flavor.Skinny is a clean label USDA certified organic Iced Tea that focuses on increasing metabolism and curbing appetite. Our recipe blends organic Green Tea with the metabolic enhancers of orange peel, ginger, cinnamon, fenugreek & cayenne pepper. With only 10 calories per bottle, a splash of organic pear juice, 40mg of caffeine, no preservatives & no added sugar, Skinny Tea is a perfect fit into your daily routine.Live Fit is a vitamin and mineral infused Iced Tea that focuses on naturally boosting energy while accelerating the body's recovery from the daily grind. Our recipe blends organic Green Tea and Yerba Mate then infuses Vitamin C, Vitamin A, Vitamin E & Vitamin B along with minerals and ashwagandha root. With only 20 calories per bottle, a splash of pineapple juice, no preservatives, 110% of your daily value of Vitamin C & 60mg of caffeine, Live Fit is a perfect replacement to a morning coffee or a natural afternoon pick me up.Rehydrate is a clean label USDA certified organic Iced Tea that is caffeine free and focuses on naturally hydrating the body after a hard workout or long night. Our recipe blends organic Rooibos with the hydration boosters of organic coconut water, ginger, cinnamon and cardamom. With only 10 calories per bottle, no preservatives & no added sugar, Rehydrate has all the ingredients your body needs to replenish itself.Visit us at www.drinkNUtea.com to purchase online and signup for product discounts. Come follow us on Instagram @nu.teasAbout NU TeaNU Tea, based in Little Silver, NJ, develops and markets a line of organic and natural low calorie, boldly flavored amplified tea infusions. Our mission is to provide consumers a healthier alternative to many of the ready to drink beverages on the market today by using different organic teas and then blending them with organic and natural health boosters to amplify tea’s already established health benefits. Our blends operate on the principles of using the highest quality ingredients, never using preservatives or adding sugar, staying all natural and simply being a better for you beverage and brand. To purchase online and learn more about NU tea and our ingredients, visit www.drinkNUtea.com



