Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,073 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 196,872 in the last 365 days.

Rep. VanDeaver Files HB 685 to Protect Vet Clinics from Electric Service Disruptions

member image

Rep. VanDeaver Files HB 685 to Protect Vet Clinics from Electric Service Disruptions  print page

by: Rep. VanDeaver, Gary
12/07/2020

(Austin, TX) - State Representative Gary VanDeaver filed a sixth piece of legislation last week, House Bill 685, an act relating to the creation of a critical care protection program for veterinarian electric customers. This bill adds a section to the Utilities Code that will establish a protection program for veterinarians that both notifies them of interruptions or suspensions in service and provides disconnection protections to prevent harm to animals under their care. This will help protect veterinary clinics that use electric-powered equipment or medical devices considered crucial for the health and safety of animals.

Upon filing HB 685, Rep. VanDeaver said:

"One of the veterinarians in my district fell victim to a technical payment glitch on the part of the electric company that resulted in his clinic unexpectedly losing power in the middle of the night without notification. This event could have proved fatal to any animals dependent on electrical equipment for survival, and at the least costly due to the loss of medications that require continuous refrigeration. My hope with HB 685 is to statutorily assure the protection of veterinary clinics from future cutoffs of electrical service."

If you would like to follow the progress of this legislation, please visit www.capitol.texas.gov.

Contact: Grace Kelly

Contact Info

Capitol Address:
District Address:

Room E1.310

P.O. Box 2910

Austin, TX 78768

(512) 463-0692

(512) 463-0902 Fax

Bowie County Courthouse

710 James Bowie Drive

New Boston, Texas 75570

(903) 628-0361

You just read:

Rep. VanDeaver Files HB 685 to Protect Vet Clinics from Electric Service Disruptions

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.