CabinetM Launches LibraryM, a Resource for All Things MarTech
As the pandemic hit, we looked at how to make a meaningful contribution to the industry. We realized there were valuable resources available already, but users didn’t have the time to seek them out.”FRAMINGHAM, MA, USA, December 9, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CabinetM Inc., the MarTech management platform for marketing, sales and revenue operations, today launched LibraryM, a resource site for the marketing technology industry. LibraryM has been developed by CabinetM and a consortium of marketing technology experts, groups and companies including Rockstar CMO Advisors, NetLine, and Plannuh. The mission of LibraryM is to make it easy for marketing technology and operations professionals to find the information, resources, and assistance they need as they execute their marketing technology strategy and develop their careers.
The marketing technology industry is highly collaborative; many groups, experts, publications, companies and sources are helping to make sense of the rapidly evolving technology landscape by consolidating information, creating best practices, offering advice, and sharing data. LibraryM was designed to serve as a portal to these resources. Visitors to LibraryM will find:
• A compilation of product directories, review sites, and landscape diagrams
• MarTech data to support purchasing and strategy plans
• Marketing and MarTech podcasts
• A MarTech Events calendar
• A growing list of MarTech Insiders - members of the MarTech community that are excited by the potential of our evolving technology landscape and contribute their expertise and thought leadership for the advancement of the overall community.
• Publications, blogs, and books to read
• Experts to tap for help with stack audits, strategy, implementation and management
• Communities to join
• Job sites, job descriptions, recruiters, training information, and advice.
“As the pandemic hit, we looked at how we could contribute to the industry in a meaningful way. As we did our analysis, we realized there were many valuable resources available already, but our customers didn’t have the time to search and seek them out,” said Anita Brearton, CEO of CabinetM. “To build a strong framework for the site, we enlisted a number of colleagues with complementary marketing technology expertise including: industry research and consulting (Rockstar CMO Advisors), content creation and distribution (Netline), community insights (MO Pros), and the extremely important connection between technology and marketing performance (Plannuh).”
"LibraryM will help marketers determine their MarTech future. It's a very comprehensive collection of resources, wisdom and connections from this fast-moving industry,” said Jeff Clark Principal, Strategic Advisory, Rockstar CMO. “I'd expect no less from the team that built CabinetM, which simplified the task of managing the MarTech stack."
“In our current environment, our MarTech community needs all the support it can get. LibraryM makes it easy for marketing operations professionals to find and access the resources they require to succeed,” said Mike Rizzo, founder MO Pros. “I’m glad to see the MO Pros community of 1500+ marketing operations professionals showcased on the site; active and supportive communities play a key role in navigating the challenges of our evolving technology landscape.”
The Consortium and Contributors
LibraryM welcomes input from anyone in the marketing technology community. For those interested in joining the LibraryM consortium or contributing to the site, details are available on LibraryM.
About LibraryM
Created by CabinetM and a consortium of MarTech groups and companies, LibraryM is a resource for all things MarTech. Our mission is to make it easy for marketing technology & operations professionals to find the information, data, and expert advice they need to support their technology strategy and career advancement in a rapidly evolving technology landscape. For additional information: LibraryM.com
About CabinetM
CabinetM helps modern marketing and sales operations professionals manage their technology stack and find the tools they need. The CabinetM technology management platform enables full lifecycle support around technology discovery, qualification, implementation and management, providing critical visibility and leverage to save time, money and drive revenue. The company has built the industry’s most comprehensive database of over 15,000 marketing tools, and currently has the largest set of marketing stack data as a result of hundreds of marketing stacks that have built and are being managed on the platform. CabinetM is also the owner of LibraryM, a resource site for marketing, sales and revenue operations professionals. For additional information: www.cabinetm.com; @cabinetm1
About Rockstar CMO Advisors
Rockstar CMO Advisors (RCA) provides consulting advisory services and fractional marketing leadership to B2B marketing leaders. For additional information: https://rockstarcmo.com/rockstar-cmo-advisors
About NetLine
NetLine Corporation empowers B2B Marketers with an all-in-one solution to achieve lead generation success with content. For additional information: https://www.netline.com
About Plannuh
Marketing teams looking for better visibility, to reduce wasted spend, and optimize strategic investment, use Plannuh, the first cloud-based Cognitive Marketing Platform, to quickly and easily create winning plans, maximize budget impact, and improve ROI. Unlike disconnected, static spreadsheets and disparate tactical marketing systems, Plannuh offers a unified, collaborative platform that delivers AI-driven recommendations, benchmarks, and budget process automation for achieving industry-leading marketing performance. For additional information: https://www.plannuh.com
