EB-5 Industry Experts to Host Free Webinar for Immigrant Investors from Brazil

The EB-5 investor visa is used by many Brazilian immigrants to obtain U.S. residency. This webinar explains the USCIS rules for source of funds.

MIAMI, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, December 7, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- EB5 Affiliate Network (EB5AN) , a leading EB-5 consultancy, regional center operator, and fund manager, will host a free webinar, “EB-5 Source of Funds – Best Practices for Brazilian Nationals,” with guest panelist Michael A. Harris, Esq., of HarrisLaw, P.A. (HLAW) on Thursday, December 10, at 2:00 PM EST. Click here to register now. Space is limited.An EB-5 visa requires a minimum investment of $900,000 or $1.8 million. Investors may use funds from a variety of sources, but the sources and flow of funds must be fully documented. U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) applies considerable scrutiny to EB-5 green card applications, and the most common reason for EB-5 visa denials is unacceptable or inadequate source-of-funds documentation. It is imperative that people thinking of immigrating with an EB-5 visa know the rules.“The EB-5 visa is a popular way for Brazilians to relocate to the United States. Understanding the regulations—most importantly proving the source of funds—is an essential first step,” said Michael A. Harris, Esq., managing partner of HLAW DHP in Miami, Florida. Sam Silverman, managing partner of EB5AN, concurs. “Brazil has historically been a growing source of EB-5 investment over the last several years. We receive many enquiries from Brazilian nationals, and one of the first things we discuss is where their money is coming from and how it will flow to the EB-5 investment,” said Silverman. “Michael is an expert in this area, having represented many Brazilian clients over the years.”Created by the U.S. Congress in 1990, the EB-5 program provides a clear pathway to permanent residency and citizenship. Tens of thousands of families from nearly every country have successfully immigrated by making qualifying investments in U.S. projects and business enterprises. The EB-5 visa is popular among people currently living abroad as well as those already working in the U.S. on nonimmigrant visas. Many Brazilian-born entrepreneurs, for example, begin with an E-2 visa, which has a faster approval period and requires a smaller upfront investment, and later transition to EB-5 to obtain residency.*****EB5 Affiliate Network is a national EB-5 regional center operator and consulting firm with more than $900 million in EB-5 investment capital across a network of 14 approved regional centers covering more than 20 states. EB5AN works with project developers and sponsors to assemble high-quality EB-5 projects across the country. EB5AN also works with EB-5 investors from around the world to identify high-quality, low-risk EB-5 investments and to structure EB-5 projects for those who seek to create their own.HarrisLaw, P.A. is an immigration law practice based in Miami, Florida. The firm represents foreign nationals, U.S. employers, U.S. companies, and multinational companies all over the United States and the world. The firm is managed by Michael A. Harris, Esq., a board-certified specialist in Immigration & Nationality Law.