Nebraska CAFE Resources | Nebraska Department of Education

Resources Shared During the Nebraska CAFE Gatherings

November 12, 2020- Technology Resources Shared by Dorann Avey, NDE

Resources for Using and Learning Canvas for Nebraska Educators and Families: https://esu2.instructure.com/courses/354?fbclid=IwAR3_o-sairZ2cscQeaGbYTEt8GPls8IVgUSFviM5ZHwbFxomsk-4CgNbn-o

Or access on Facebook here: https://www.facebook.com/thecanvasenthusiast/#_=_

Here is a link to videos for parents on commonly used digital applications: https://ltcillinois.org/services/sparkvideos/

Educational Service Units have created this site for teachers who are needing help with remote learning: https://sites.google.com/esucc.org/remotelearning/home

