L&A Tents Celebrates A Busy 2020

TRENTON, NJ, US, December 7, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- 2020 has been one crazy year! Despite all the hard times, we made it! Because we did it together. This year required us all to stay on our toes and learn to be flexible. At L&A tents, they had to take their affordable tent rentals to new places to host new kinds of events! They wanted to end this year off by looking back on all they've accomplished and learned as we all start to move into the next year. L&A Tents is excited about all the new things they can bring to their customers in 2021!

On their new website, they created a lovely timeline of how 2020 went for the local tent rental company. The new year began with much happiness as they celebrated Derek Hill's, an employee that has been working for L&A Tents for over 23 years, birthday! The affordable tent rentals company also announced new services including restroom trailer rentals and a new rustic bar available for events. They also went to the IFAI Tent expo just before the year took a dramatic turn!

In March they decided they wanted to do their part for the local NJ & PA communities by getting their tents set up for hospitals and COVID-19 testing facilities. Something we discussed in a previous article earlier this year in fact! Their tents helped keep hospitals and medical facilities safer. They also created spaces for Corona testing that kept things as efficient and safe as possible.

By June their tents had also helped many restaurants open back up for outdoor dining. They told us a lot about this in another previous article. L&A Tents offered advice to restaurants that could help them make the most of their outdoor dining mandates. Despite many having to offer seating in the parking lot, it didn't mean they couldn't make it a dining experience that kept customers coming back for more!

August came with a new situation that needed solutions. L&A rented many of their tents to schools to allow students to return to the classroom safely. We got an inside peek for a previous article into how comfortable and how capable technologically speaking the tent could be. Having safely distanced classrooms may help many students who struggled with remote learning earlier in the year.

Despite all the trials and tribulations of 2020, life didn't stop! L&A Tents is proud to affirm that many celebrations, weddings, events, and more happened safely. As 2021 is right around the corner, L&A Tents is ready to help NJ, PA & DE areas keep life moving! This affordable tent rental company wants all their customers to know that if you're in NJ, PA, or DE state areas and you're in need of a tent for your event - then be sure to call L&A tents!

Happy New Year everyone!