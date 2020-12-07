Public’s Help Sought In Search For Missing Wicomico Co. Man

December 7, 2020

(PITTSVILLE, MD) – Maryland State Police are requesting the public’s help in an ongoing search for a missing Wicomico County man.

A missing person search is underway for David Hall, of Pittsville, Md. Hall is described as a white male, 22 years-old, 5’ll”, 170 pounds, with brown hair and eyes, and tattoos on both arms.

Hall was reported missing to Maryland State Police on December 3rd by his wife. She stated she had not seen her husband since November 20th, when troopers conducted a domestic escort at the residence the couple shared in Pittsville. At the time, David Hall left the residence on foot with some belongings. He said he was being picked up by a friend, but did not give anyone his destination or direction of travel.

Information was developed that Hall frequents the Seaford, DE, area. Troopers contacted authorities there, but Hall has apparently not been seen there.

Troopers have been attempting to locate Hall since his wife reported him missing last week. Investigators from the Maryland State Police Criminal Enforcement Division have taken over the missing person case and are continuing the search.

Anyone with information about David Hall is asked to contact Maryland State Police at the Salisbury Barrack at 410-749-3101. Callers may remain anonymous.

David Hall