Grant to support program that cares for pets caught in domestic violence situations

MONTGOMERY— Gov. Kay Ivey has awarded $52,000 in grant funds to continue aiding pets belonging to victims of domestic violence when their owners flee to safe shelters.

The grant was awarded to the Humane Society of Shelby County Inc. in Columbiana which started the Shelby SafePet program in 2018 to protect animals caught up in family violence situations in that county. This grant will enable the program to assist pet owners in Shelby, St. Clair and Jefferson counties.

“Pets are a very important part of a family, but they’re often forgotten when family members have to escape a violent situation at home,” Gov. Ivey said. “The Humane Society of Shelby County has worked diligently to ensure that pets receive proper care while their owners are staying in a domestic violence shelter. I am pleased to support this program.”

The Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs is administering the grant through funds provided by the U.S. Department of Justice. ADECA administers an array of programs supporting law enforcement and traffic safety, economic development, energy conservation, water resource management and recreation development. Matching funds of $13,000 will supplement the grant.