STP ComplianceEHS (STP) announces the release of its recently updated EHS audit protocol for India
Latest EHS Regulations Updates Assist Companies to Achieve EHS ComplianceVANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, December 7, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- STP ComplianceEHS announces the release of its recently updated EHS audit protocol for India. This audit protocol, which covers relevant national EHS requirements, was previously updated in July 2018. The regulatory date for the current release is August 2020.
Leading companies around the world use IAPC EHS audit protocols to understand the scope of their EHS regulatory obligations and rapidly collect, share, archive, and export audit findings in a cost-effective manner. IAPC EHS audit protocols are focused on those national (plus, in some cases, regional or provincial) EHS requirements that have site-specific application for manufacturing operations. As a leading EHS management consulting firm with a global network of experienced EHS teaming partners, STP has in-depth knowledge and technical expertise of local/regional EHS requirements.
STP maintains leading-edge EHS audit protocols for more than 50 jurisdictions. The protocol documents are written in English and are available in MS Word, Adobe Acrobat, and Excel formats, as well as through STP’s web-based portal or can be integrated into an existing company platform. Using the protocols’ custom templates and advanced functionality features, auditors can easily track audit findings and manage data over time to improve compliance, risk management, and safety performance. In addition, STP’s formatting is compatible with leading risk management and sustainability platform providers.
Highlights of the selected new legislation:
The Coastal Regulation Zone Notification of January 18, 2019 was added to the protocol. This Notification supersedes The Coastal Regulation Zone Notification of 2011 and declares coastal stretches as Coastal Regulation Zones and regulates industries, operations, and processes within these Zones.
The Static and Mobile Pressure Vessels (Unfired) Rules, 2016, December 1, 2016 were added to the protocol. These Rules establish requirements for the storage and transport of tanks holding liquefied gases including flammable, toxic, and corrosive gases under pressure such as liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), liquified natural gas (LNG), ammonia, ethylene oxide, etc. The 2016 Rules replace the 1981 version.
About STP ComplianceEHS
STP ComplianceEHS (STP) produces technical resource guides covering environmental, health & safety, transportation, business practices, standards, and law, offering comprehensive guidance on key compliance and regulatory issues. STP is a division of Glacier Media Inc., a Canadian information communications company that provides primary and essential information in print, electronic and online media. Glacier’s Business and Professional Information Group publishes directories, technical manuals, research and development materials, medical education, electronic databases, investment information, and specialty websites.
