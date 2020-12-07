The Goodie Foodie Club Announces New Member Reward Donuts Good for You
A club for like-minded family and professionals in LA who love to help kids + enjoy LA's Best Foodie Goodies
We Help Companies Find Talented Professionals and Generate Proceeds to Do Good
Recruiting for Good launched The Goodie Foodie Club to reward people who make referrals and enable the staffing agency to fund work program Kids Get Paid to Eat
New fun member reward enjoy Donuts Good for You; participate in referral program and enjoy a $500 gift card to LA's healthiest donut shops.
Kids Get Paid to Eat is a social program teaching kids to love work, earn their keep, and have fun. This weekend a group of kids were hired for purpose driven project "Donuts Good for You" to review the healthiest choices in LA. Four kids worked the fun foodie gig. The kids took pictures, wrote reviews, and tasted delicious donuts (baked, gluten free, and vegan).
According to Recruiting for Good, Founder, Carlos Cymerman, "We're grateful for people who help us fund gigs for kids; and look forward to rewarding Donuts Good for You from; Fonuts, Karma Bake, and Ring for Good. "
Since 1998, Recruiting for Good has been a purpose driven staffing company. Companies retain our recruiting agency to find talented and value driven professionals who love to use their talent for good in Accounting/Finance, Engineering, Information Technology, Marketing, Operations, and Sales. www.RecruitingforGood.com. R4G is on a fun mission to help raise $25,000 thru placements for Paid Summer Gigs for Kids.
The Goodie Foodie Club purpose is "Our Way of Giving Back to People Who Make Referrals" and help Recruiting for Good fund fun paid gigs for kids; learn to work and earn their keep. Club Members enjoy gift cards to LA's Best Foodie Goodies (Cheese, Chocolate, Dining, Surprise Events/Goodies, and Wine). www.TheGoodieFoodieClub.com
In Summer 2021, Recruiting for Good is sponsoring Fun Paid Gigs for Kids. Following on the success of our community project in May 2020, 'Kids Get Paid to Eat' review Top 100 Dishes in LA. The creative summer gigs program is perfect for talented 7th and 8th graders, who love to work, learn positive habits, and have fun. Yes, Recruiting for Good is sponsoring paid gigs for kids to work remotely from home in LA. www.SummerGigs4Kids.com
