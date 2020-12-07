BrainDagger Films Begins Pre-production on 7-year, 65-Country Filming Marathon for Tentatively Titled Doc, "Organism".

Moe Taylor's Cleveland, OH based production house is starting a new venture this month. The production "Organism" will encompass 65 countries and 7 years.

CLEVELAND, OH, UNITED STATES, December 7, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- BrainDagger Films is officially kicking off pre-production for what can only be called a monumental feat in the world of film. The husband and wife production team known as BrainDagger Films are planning a seven year production schedule where they will visit 65 countries and gather a virtual encyclopedia of footage covering the global diversities and similarities of culture, animal life, and the sciences. The film is tentatively titled "Organism".

BrainDagger is being particularly tight lipped about the specifics behind the plot or what the final film will be about other than it will be one single documentary. With a shoestring budget of around $350,000 for the entire seven years, the crew of two will be doing some gritty travel through some of the most remote and exotic places on Earth.

BrainDagger Films has made a name for itself with music videos, commercials, tourism promos, non-profit fundraisers, aerial films and its weekly web series on Cleveland's arts and entertainment scene, "The Rutabaga 216". Moe got his background as a Military Broadcaster and a Producer for NBC. Kathryn is a Schoolteacher and Apprentice to Moe of eight years. Their work can be seen on the company's website:

www.braindaggerfilms.com

Pre-production will continue until the world has healed from the coronavirus and global travel is deemed safe again. They are hoping to begin shooting in late 2021 or early 2022. Shoots will be done in continental blocks to keep the cost of travel down and most of the lodging will be budget oriented when available. They will also be adding to BrainDagger's curated stock footage library for sale on Videohive as they travel.

https://videohive.net/user/braindaggerfilms/portfolio

They are actively seeking sponsors for the film. Interested parties can contact BrainDagger about sponsorship at:

moe.taylor.director@braindaggerfilms.com.