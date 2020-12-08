Commercial Recreation Specialists continues growth into the Dakotas
CRS was a great company to partner with on the Brandon, South Dakota Pool project. They offered a number of high-quality products and were very consultative during the design and submittal process”VERONA, WI, UNITED STATES, December 8, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Commercial Recreation Specialists (CRS) announces their expansion into North Dakota and South Dakota providing municipalities a complete recreation provider that can help bring unique play environments and memorable experiences to their communities. CRS assists municipalities, real estate developers, and engineering and landscape architectural firms in the development of recreation spaces. The company comes to the region with over 20 years of experience in the recreation industry; expertise in planning, design, installation, and service; and a dedication to exemplary support.
— Chad Kucker, PLA, CID, LEED AP, ASLA, and Associate Principal of Confluence
“We are excited to broaden our reach into the Dakotas and begin establishing relationships with local communities by offering best-in-class recreation solutions and support”, says Ryan Hartberg, Channel Manager, Commercial Recreation Specialists. “Whether a client is looking to refresh an outdated playground or ready to create an entirely new destination location, we look forward to the opportunity to serve”, Hartberg adds.
CRS is the exclusive distributor of industry-leading brands known for innovation, high quality, and safety such as Vortex® Splashpads®, Play & Park Structures® playgrounds, and Shade Systems® shade structures. With access to a wide range of product lines, CRS gives their clients unparalleled choices to meet their goals, location, and budget requirements.
“CRS was a great company to partner with on the Brandon, South Dakota Pool project. They offered a number of high-quality products and were very consultative during the design and submittal process,” says Chad Kucker, PLA, CID, LEED AP, ASLA, and Associate Principal of Confluence in Sioux Falls, SD. CRS provided an aquatic elevation, splashpad features, shade structures, and site amenities for the Brandon, SD pool project.
The region will be supported by Patrick Pierce, Recreation Specialist, based in Omaha, NE, Jeff Corniea, Senior Project Manager, based near the Twin Cities in Minnesota, and a complete support team including an on-staff landscape architect, project coordinators, and in-house certified installation staff. Pierce started with CRS in 2018 after a decade working for an Omaha-based engineering and consulting firm. Corniea has been with CRS for almost 7 years with over 15 years of total industry experience with other Minnesota-based recreation companies. Both have been instrumental to the success of many recreation projects throughout Minnesota, Iowa and Nebraska. Their consultative approach and experience will be an asset to municipalities in the Dakotas looking to build strong communities by maximizing the potential of their recreation spaces.
About Commercial Recreation Specialists
CRS is headquartered in Verona, Wisconsin, with representatives in New Jersey, Minnesota, and Nebraska. It serves customers throughout the United States and the Caribbean. With more than 100 years of combined industry experience, CRS not only supplies the highest quality equipment, it also offers design, planning, installation and operations services. The company provides careful analysis of each client’s facility and business goals in order to achieve the best recreation solution possible. CRS delivers unparalleled industry knowledge and proven success in the commercial recreation market with clients including municipalities, schools, YMCAs, athletic facilities, sports venues, amusement parks, family entertainment centers, campgrounds, resorts, summer camps, zoos and other recreation venues. For more information, contact the CRS corporate office at (877) 896-8442 or visit their website at www.crs4rec.com
Kathy Callaghan
Commercial Recreation Specialists
+1 877-896-8442
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
At CRS we turn your big ideas into unique play solutions and bring communities together for fun, stress-free play.