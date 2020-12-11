Disaster Services Corporation, SVDP-USA Expands with Impressive Board of Directors
Providing Hope and Healing to Disaster Survivors in the United StatesDALLAS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, December 11, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Disaster Services Corporation, of the Society of St. Vincent de Paul is pleased to announce the appointment of five new board members: Guatam Bazaz, William D. Mennonna, Wm. Kenneth Freeman, Jim Anderson, and Saif Rehman. "Disaster Services is excited to welcome to our Board five new members. The new members bring decades of experience in marketing, audit, financial management, communications, new business development and community engagement. We conducted a national search to identify board members that are representative of the communities that we serve, that share the DSC values, and that are committed to the mission and growth of SVDP DSC.," shared Chief Executive Officer, Elizabeth Disco-Shearer.
Gautam Bazaz is an experienced investor and operator focusing on healthcare, technology, and the financial service industries. He has launched multiple businesses, serves as an advisor to CEO’s, and helps companies run as efficiently as possible while managing change as optimally as possible. His professional experiences include management consulting at Booz & Co. / Booz Allen Hamilton, investment banking at JPMorgan Securities, corporate strategy and general management at Vanguard, and he was the lead Portfolio Manager at a multi-billion-dollar family office. Gautam received his B.S. from Carnegie Mellon University and his MBA from Duke University.
William D. Mennonna is Dedicated Executive leader with 20+ years of risk management and corporate governance experience in the financial industry. Successful leader in developing cross functional teams that leverage collaboration across diverse business lines. Strong analytical, problem solving and planning skills as a driving force to develop and inspire high-impact goals and results. Expertise in:
• Operational Risk/Process Improvement
• Counterparty/Credit/Investment Risk
• Derivatives/New Securities Implementation
• Corporate Governance Oversight
• Best Execution/Trade Management Oversight
• Team Leadership/Development
• Liquidity Risk Management
• Business Partnering/Collaboration
Wm. Kenneth Freeman has a multi-national background of 25+ years in the Information Technology across multiple industries which include: IBM, UPS, Fleet Financial, CIGNA, Monsanto and Gartner to name a few. His combination of strategic problem solving, personnel leadership/mentorship and astute learning has been vital across the six industries where he has driven revenue, new market share and organizational transformation on a Global scale.
Mr. Freeman is an Executive Partner with Gartner, Inc. His focus is assisting the C-Suite achieve their Strategic Business Transformational Goals in conjunction with their Board of Directors. Most recently he was the Vice-President and CIO for Global IT Operations at Webster University a global non-profit, Brick & Virtual Private institution with campuses on 4 continents in 61 cities throughout 9 countries. His global team of 100+ professionals completed capital and revenue generating initiatives which included Cyber Security, new campus build outs in Ghana, Thailand and Austria to name a few, along with the university’s first M&A in Greece. Other transformational engagements: completion of a private telecommunications network, creation of a data analytical platform, capital assets life extension and global supply chain partnerships agreements.
Jim Anderson is the Founder and CEO of Wholecrowd, a full-service Marketing, Branding and Communications Group. Jim has over 15 years experience working with Fortune 500 companies, trade associations, non-profits and small to medium size businesses across a wide spectrum of industries. Prior to starting Wholecrowd, Jim was the founding partner of a public affairs company located in Washington, DC. At an early age, Jim was taught the value of giving back, and spent his high school years at St. Joseph’s Prep in Philadelphia, PA where community service and volunteering is part of the culture. Jim received his degree from James Madison University where he was also a member of the Division I mens baseball team. Originally from Philadelphia, PA, Jim currently resides in Alexandria, VA with his wife and children.
Saif Rehman is an accomplished senior-level business professional with over 30-year track record of successful strategic and tactical leadership with various private and public sector organizations such as KPMG, Pricewaterhouse Coopers, Accenture, Department of State, USAID, etc. Specific areas of expertise and qualifications include: strategic planning, performance management, executive oversight, consensus building, succession planning, culture change, cultural intelligence/diversity & inclusion, strategic advisory, reporting and compliance, risk oversight, budgeting, procurement/ forecasting and organizational development.
