10,6 Years’ Worth of Streaming, 403k Unique Sessions: Taimi Livestreaming Summary
In the first three months after the launch of livestreaming, Taimi users have started over 403K streams, their total duration exceeding 10,6 years.LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, UNITED STATES, December 7, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In the first three months (September–November 2020) after rolling out the livestreaming, Taimi users have started over 403,100 unique livestreams. The streams on the largest LGBTQ+ platform have amassed over 7,250,000 views in just three months.
The total duration of the livestreams exceeded 93,114.5 hours — which means that Taimi Streamers have hosted 10,6 years’ worth of unique content during Fall 2020.
The popularity of livestreams has been amplified by the launch of Live Duet. The feature allows LGBTQ+ users to connect in a more meaningful and personal way, co-host livestreams of each other, send gifts as a form of appreciation, start debates, and find new dating and networking opportunities. In spite of Live Duet being introduced in early October 2020, in just a month the feature proved to be a great addition. Live Duet attracted over 10,000 Streamers and was turned on during about 50,000 unique livestreams.
“We were excited about livestreaming for a long time. So, bringing this feature to Taimi community is truly a milestone for us. We already see the growing popularity and great potential within livestreaming. We are receiving requests from dozens of influencers willing to contribute to the development of this feature. I believe that together we will turn Taimi into the most entertaining, informative, and engaging streaming platform on the market. We consider livestreaming to be one of the cornerstones of our business in 2021”, says Alex Pasykov, Taimi Founder and CEO.
Livestreaming on Taimi was recently supplemented by the launch of Diamonds. Diamonds are virtual “prestige” rating points that represent each user’s contribution to the platform. Everyone using livestreams will be rewarded with Taimi Diamonds via an automatic in-app algorithm for attracting new users, generating unique content, getting reactions (likes, comments) from the audience, etc. The algorithm uses a formula to calculate an overall “contribution” of a Streamer after each individual livestream.
When a user collects 9,000 Diamonds, they will be able to claim the reward by contacting the Support Team. The users who generate unique engaging content and raise awareness about Taimi may be rewarded financially, as well as offered exclusive contracts and promo opportunities.
About Taimi: Taimi is the world’s largest LGBTQ+ platform that features a social network and dating app. Taimi offers the safest and most secure user experience on the market — with its several verification layers, 24/7 profile moderation, PIN/Fingerprint/Face ID, and live support.
The platform’s fundamental policy is zero-tolerance for judgment, discrimination, hate, or aggression.
Taimi is free to download. Taimi XL subscription provides access to features unavailable or limited in the free version of the app.
