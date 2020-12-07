For Immediate Release:

December 7, 2020

Audit Advisory for Tuesday, December 8, 2020

Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste and abuse of public money.

The Auditor’s office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Tuesday, December 8, 2020.

Entities earning the Auditor of State Award are bold and italicized. An asterisk (*) indicates if an audit report includes findings for recovery and a plus sign (+) indicates a performance audit.

Belmont Belmont County Carroll Village of Carrollton Darke Franklin Township Erie Erie County General Health District Fairfield Fairfield County Metropolitan Housing Authority Meals on Wheels - Older Adult Alternatives of Fairfield County Village of Sugar Grove Franklin Buckeye Tobacco Settlement Financing Authority of Ohio Treasurer of State Lease Revenue Bonds Fulton City of Wauseon Geauga City of Chardon Greene Wright State University Foundation Guernsey Guernsey County Valley Township Hamilton Center for Collaborative Solutions Southwest Ohio Organization of School Health Springdale City Health Department Hancock Hancock County Combined General Health District Harrison Harrison County Metropolitan Housing Authority Henry Henry Soil and Water Conservation District Highland Highland County Highland County Land Reutilization Corporation Union Township Village of Leesburg Lawrence Lawrence County Land Reutilization Corporation Logan Midwest Regional Educational Service Center Lorain City of Elyria Lucas Metropolitan Park District of the Toledo Area Mahoning Austintown Township Mercer Village of Chickasaw Montgomery Dayton Regional STEM School Greater Dayton Regional Transit Authority Shared Resource Center Muskingum Andrea Collet (Medicaid) Alissa Wilson (Medicaid) Ottawa Lake Erie Shores and Islands Out of State Ohio Municipal Joint Self Insurance Pool Pickaway Pickaway County Pickaway County Soil and Water Conservation District Pike Union Township Preble Preble County Educational Service Center Preble County Metropolitan Housing Authority Shelby Catholic Social Services (Medicaid) Summit Village of Northfield Trumbull Trumbull County Tuscarawas City of New Philadelphia Wood Wood County Regional Airport Authority

A full copy of each report will be available online.

