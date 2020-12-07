Audit Advisory for Tuesday, December 8, 2020

Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste and abuse of public money.
The Auditor’s office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Tuesday, December 8, 2020.
Entities earning the Auditor of State Award are bold and italicized. An asterisk (*) indicates if an audit report includes findings for recovery and a plus sign (+) indicates a performance audit.
Belmont
Belmont County
Carroll
Village of Carrollton
Darke
Franklin Township
Erie
Erie County General Health District
Fairfield
Fairfield County Metropolitan Housing Authority
Meals on Wheels - Older Adult Alternatives of Fairfield County
Village of Sugar Grove
Franklin
Buckeye Tobacco Settlement Financing Authority of Ohio
Treasurer of State Lease Revenue Bonds
Fulton
City of Wauseon
Geauga
City of Chardon
Greene
Wright State University Foundation
Guernsey
Guernsey County
Valley Township
Hamilton
Center for Collaborative Solutions
Southwest Ohio Organization of School Health
Springdale City Health Department
Hancock
Hancock County Combined General Health District
Harrison
Harrison County Metropolitan Housing Authority
Henry
Henry Soil and Water Conservation District
Highland
Highland County
Highland County Land Reutilization Corporation
Union Township
Village of Leesburg
Lawrence
Lawrence County Land Reutilization Corporation
Logan
Midwest Regional Educational Service Center
Lorain
City of Elyria
Lucas
Metropolitan Park District of the Toledo Area
Mahoning
Austintown Township
Mercer
Village of Chickasaw
Montgomery
Dayton Regional STEM School
Greater Dayton Regional Transit Authority
Shared Resource Center
Muskingum
Andrea Collet (Medicaid)
Alissa Wilson (Medicaid)
Ottawa
Lake Erie Shores and Islands
Out of State
Ohio Municipal Joint Self Insurance Pool
Pickaway
Pickaway County
Pickaway County Soil and Water Conservation District
Pike
Union Township
Preble
Preble County Educational Service Center
Preble County Metropolitan Housing Authority
Shelby
Catholic Social Services (Medicaid)
Summit
Village of Northfield
Trumbull
Trumbull County
Tuscarawas
City of New Philadelphia
Wood
Wood County Regional Airport Authority
A full copy of each report will be available online.
###
The Auditor of State’s office, one of five independently elected statewide offices in Ohio is responsible for auditing more than 6,000 state and local government agencies. Under the direction of Auditor Keith Faber, the office also provides financial services to local governments, investigates and prevents fraud in public agencies, and promotes transparency in government.
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.