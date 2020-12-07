Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
December 7, 2020                                                                 

Audit Advisory for Tuesday, December 8, 2020

Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste and abuse of public money.

The Auditor’s office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Tuesday, December 8, 2020.

Entities earning the Auditor of State Award are bold and italicized. An asterisk (*) indicates if an audit report includes findings for recovery and a plus sign (+) indicates a performance audit.

 

 

 

 

 

 Belmont

Belmont County

 

 Carroll

Village of Carrollton

 

 Darke

Franklin Township

 

 Erie

Erie County General Health District

 

 Fairfield

Fairfield County Metropolitan Housing Authority

 

Meals on Wheels - Older Adult Alternatives of Fairfield County

 

Village of Sugar Grove

 

 Franklin

Buckeye Tobacco Settlement Financing Authority of Ohio

 

Treasurer of State Lease Revenue Bonds

 

 Fulton

City of Wauseon

 

 Geauga

City of Chardon

 

 Greene

Wright State University Foundation

 

 Guernsey

Guernsey County

 

Valley Township

 

 Hamilton

Center for Collaborative Solutions

 

Southwest Ohio Organization of School Health

 

Springdale City Health Department

 

 Hancock

Hancock County Combined General Health District

 

 Harrison

Harrison County Metropolitan Housing Authority

 

 Henry

Henry Soil and Water Conservation District

 

 Highland

Highland County

 

Highland County Land Reutilization Corporation

 

Union Township

 

Village of Leesburg

 

 Lawrence

Lawrence County Land Reutilization Corporation

 

 Logan

Midwest Regional Educational Service Center

 

 Lorain

City of Elyria

 

 Lucas

Metropolitan Park District of the Toledo Area

 

 Mahoning

Austintown Township

 

 Mercer

Village of Chickasaw

 

 Montgomery

Dayton Regional STEM School

 

Greater Dayton Regional Transit Authority

 

Shared Resource Center

 

 Muskingum

Andrea Collet (Medicaid)

 

Alissa Wilson (Medicaid)

 

 Ottawa

Lake Erie Shores and Islands

 

 Out of State

Ohio Municipal Joint Self Insurance Pool

 

 Pickaway

Pickaway County

 

Pickaway County Soil and Water Conservation District

 

 Pike

Union Township

 

 Preble

Preble County Educational Service Center

 

Preble County Metropolitan Housing Authority

 

 Shelby

Catholic Social Services (Medicaid)

 

 Summit

Village of Northfield

 

 Trumbull

Trumbull County

 

 Tuscarawas

City of New Philadelphia

 

 Wood

Wood County Regional Airport Authority

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

A full copy of each report will be available online.

The Auditor of State’s office, one of five independently elected statewide offices in Ohio is responsible for auditing more than 6,000 state and local government agencies. Under the direction of Auditor Keith Faber, the office also provides financial services to local governments, investigates and prevents fraud in public agencies, and promotes transparency in government.

