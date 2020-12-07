December 7, 2020 - Herring Urges Virginians to Be Wary of COVID Vaccine Related Scams

Commonwealth of Virginia Office of the Attorney General Mark Herring Attorney General 202 North Ninth Street Richmond, Virginia 23219 For media inquiries only, contact: Charlotte Gomer, Press Secretary Phone: (804)786-1022 Mobile: (804) 512-2552 Email: This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

ATTORNEY GENERAL HERRING URGES VIRGINIANS TO BE WARY OF COVID VACCINE RELATED SCAMS

RICHMOND (December 7, 2020) – As the country moves closer towards having an FDA-approved vaccine for COVID-19, Attorney General Herring is urging Virginians to be wary of any vaccine-related scams. Scams could include selling medications, treatments or vaccines that purport to prevent or cure the coronavirus.

“Unfortunately, scammers will take advantage of Virginians’ excitement over the prospect of an effective vaccine just to make a buck. I know Virginians are tired and ready to get their lives back to normal, but I want to urge everyone to be wary of any too good to be true COVID vaccine offers,” said Attorney General Herring . “Once distribution begins there will be strict protocols for receiving it. I want to urge all Virginians to remain vigilant and make sure you do your research before giving your money to anyone purporting to be selling a COVID vaccine or treatment.”

A few things to remember and look out for to avoid becoming the victim of a COVID vaccine-related scam:

Always make sure that you consult a medical professional or a doctor in order to get the COVID-19 vaccine or treatment

Do not buy any kind of COVID-19 vaccine or treatment over the internet or through an online pharmacy

Make sure that your doctor or physician is approved to administer any kind of COVID-19 vaccine or treatment

Ignore any unsolicited or “too good to be true” offers for vaccines, miracle cures, or treatments

Be wary of any online ads you may see for COVID-19 vaccines or treatments on social media

Do not respond to any unsolicited emails, text messages, or calls that are offering any kind of COVID-19 vaccine or treatment

Always talk with your doctor or another healthcare professional before you try any product claiming to treat, cure, or prevent COVID-19

Head to CDC.gov for clear and concise information on COVID-19. Additionally, visit the FDA’s Resources page to find out about treatments in development

Virginians who have any questions or concerns or believe they may have been the victim of a COVID vaccine related scam should reach out to Attorney General Herring’s Consumer Protection Section:

