May 1, 2024 - Hopewell Man Sentenced for Illegally Possessing a Firearm

RICHMOND, Va. - A Hopewell man was sentenced today to five years and five months in prison for being a felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition.

According to court documents, on Nov. 19, 2022, Hopewell Police officers found Azontay Malik Perry, 27, passed out in the driver seat of a BMW with the engine running in the intersection of Ashland Street and Oaklawn Boulevard. Officers awakened Perry and ordered him out of the vehicle. Perry ignored their commands and drove into the back of a parked police vehicle. Perry attempted to flee at high speed, but crashed into a dumpster at an apartment complex. Perry then fled on foot.

At the scene, officers observed a .40 caliber handgun on the floor of the vehicle. The firearm included an extended magazine with 27 rounds of ammunition. Officers later obtained a search warrant for the vehicle and recovered 18 grams of methamphetamine and 10.84 grams of fentanyl.

In 2016, Perry was convicted of possession of schedule I or II drugs after being caught with narcotics in his vehicle during a traffic stop. Later that year, Perry was convicted again of possession of schedule I or II drugs, as well as possession of a concealed weapon, possession of a firearm while in possession of schedule I or II drugs, and monument damage. In 2023, Perry was convicted of a probation violation related to his multiple 2016 convictions for not turning himself in on outstanding warrants and absconding from supervised probation. In 2019, Perry once again was convicted of possession of schedule I or II drugs, along with driving on a suspended license.

As a previously convicted felon, Perry cannot legally possess a firearm or ammunition.

Jessica D. Aber, U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Virginia; Jason Miyares, Attorney General of Virginia; Craig Kailimai, Special Agent in Charge of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives Washington Field Division; and Greg Taylor, Chief of Hopewell Police, made the announcement after sentencing by Senior U.S. District Judge Henry E. Hudson.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Erik S. Siebert and former Special Assistant U.S. Attorney Devon E. Schulz, an Assistant Attorney General with the Virginia Attorney General’s Office, prosecuted the case.

