April 29, 2024 - Attorney General Miyares Files Support for Writ of Actual Innocence

Attorney General Miyares Files Support for Writ of Actual Innocence

~ Keshawn Duffy was wrongfully sentenced to two life sentences in 2019 ~

RICHMOND, VA – Attorney General Jason Miyares has filed a notice with the Virginia Court of Appeals supporting Keshawn Duffy's innocence and request for a writ of actual innocence.

Keshawn Duffy, of Hampton, was convicted in 2019 of two counts of forcible sodomy and sentenced to two consecutive life sentences after his ex-girlfriend's young son reported that Duffy had sexually abused him. Following the trial, the victim recanted his testimony multiple times and has since recanted under oath.

Since then, additional evidence has indicated that the victim was pressured by his mother to falsely accuse Duffy. Following an evidentiary hearing, the Office of the Attorney General believes Duffy's innocence and supports his request for a writ of actual innocence.

"A free and just society owns up to its wrongdoings and has steps to correct them. Virginia's writ of actual innocence process is intended to right those wrongs. It's never too late to deliver justice, and I'm proud to stand alongside Keshawn Duffy in his fight for his innocence," said Attorney General Miyares.

Read the filing here.

