Braces in the Lehigh Valley Available from Exeter Orthodontics in Easton

Exeter Orthodontics in Easton is accepting new patients

Exeter Orthodontics in Easton is offering both braces and Invisalign, and is now accepting new patients.

EASTON, PA, UNITED STATES, January 13, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Braces in Easton are available from Exeter Orthodontics and the orthodontic team is now accepting new patients. For only $3,995, patients can choose between traditional braces or Invisalign aligners. Thousands of patients have already turned to the Lehigh Valley orthodontist, who also has locations in nearby Allentown and Reading.

Included in the cost of braces are x-rays, adjustments, retainers, and repairs. Emergency visits in the case of a broken wire or bracket are also included.

Because braces are affixed to the teeth, they continue to be the most successful treatment available. The team at Exeter Ortho will work with patients to ensure their braces are comfortable.

“Braces have changed a lot over the years,” says Dr. John Pardini. “They're more comfortable, they work faster, and they can be made to blend in with your smile.”

Invisalign in Easton also costs only $3,995. Dr. Pardini says that Invisalign is increasingly popular, especially among adult patients because the aligners are transparent and can be removed as needed.

To learn more about Invisalign and braces in Easton and to request a free consultation, visit https://exeterorthodontics.com/request-appointment/. Offices are also located in Allentown, Reading, Exton, Harrisburg, and Springfield.



About Exeter Orthodontics: For several years, Exeter Orthodontics, a Pennsylvania-based orthodontic practice, has offered area patients braces and Invisalign treatments for as low as $3,995. Its team of orthodontists remains dedicated to providing high-quality care at an affordable price. Learn more at http://www.exeterorthodontics.com/.

Exeter Orthodontics: Affordable Braces in Easton