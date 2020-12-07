Bo$$y Way$ – An Endeavor to Bring Families Closer Together Through Music
Bo$$man Hoody Aims to Strengthen Families and Change Lifestyles through His Song Bo$$y Way$WACO, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, December 7, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- When it comes to music, Bo$$man Hoody is not a new name. Rather, it is a name of a singer and songwriter who has been in the music business for over two decades. What’s different this time round is the shift in this artist’s music style. Moving away from music meant specifically for adults or teenagers, Bo$$man Hoody is now venturing into the field of family music, hoping to create something meaningful which can bring families closer together.
A product of this desire to reconcile families during tough times is Bo$$man Hoody’s song Bo$$y Way$, which can be streamed online on YouTube, CDBABY.COM, and bossmanhoody.hearnow.com. The main theme of the song is related to familial relations, but it also has an explicit energetic feel to it. The reason behind the hip hop nature of the song is to make listeners feel good and get excited as the beat picks up. This shared excitement, according to Bo$$man Hoody, would lead to strengthening of family relations as the family will be able to connect over the vibe of the song.
According to the Texas-based singer and songwriter Bo$$yman Hoody, his song Bo$$y Way$ has generated over 1.5 million in streaming revenue and continues to allure listeners from all age group. The artist encourages the listener to connect with him via email for more iformation about the song, impressions, and reactions.
ABOUT
Bo$$yman Hoody is a songwriter and producer from Texas who has been in the music business for over 20 years. His song Bo$$y Way$ sees a shift in his production style.
LINKS
YouTube https://youtu.be/15-9dyw5_4Q
Bo$$man Hoody
Bo$$man Hoody
+1 800-983-1362
spgx1410@gmail.com