RNA Therapeutics Conference brings together industry experts and holistic view on the latest developments
SMi Reports: It is with great pleasure and delight that we have AstraZeneca presenting at this year’s RNA Therapeutics virtual conference.LONDON, LONDON BRIDGE , UNITED KINGDOM, December 7, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Join us in February 2021, as SMi’s 12th annual RNA Therapeutics Conference brings together industry experts from leading RNA therapeutics companies to gain an expert and holistic view on the latest developments in the industry, upcoming regulatory updates and industry implications.
AstraZeneca* recently announced positive high-level results from an interim analysis of clinical trials of AZD1222 in the UK and Brazil showed the vaccine was highly effective in preventing COVID-19.
It is with great pleasure and delight that we have AstraZeneca presenting at this year’s virtual conference. Shalini Andersson and Arpan Desai will bring together expert insights into the key drivers of this ever-growing industry. Here is an overview of what they will be exploring and discussing:
TARGETED NUCLEIC ACID THERAPEUTICS
• Concept of targeted delivery of nucleic acid therapeutics
• Different targeting approaches and impact on efficacy and therapeutic window
• Utility of targeted delivery in pre-clinical and clinical drug development
• Future direction
Shalini Andersson, Chief Scientist New Therapeutic Modalities and Head of Oligonucleotide Discovery, AstraZeneca
ADVANCES IN THE BIOLOGICAL UNDERSTANDING OF LIPID NANOPARTICLE DELIVERY TO DIFFERENT CELL TYPES
• A new machine learning based biological profiling approach to accelerate LNP optimisation
• Application of biological profiling to optimise LNPs for liver delivery
• Using biological profiling to understand intracellular delivery to different tumour cell types
Arpan Desai, Advanced Drug Delivery, Pharmaceutical Sciences, AstraZeneca
*www.astrazeneca.com
