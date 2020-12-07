Novel Coworking Debuts New Flex Workspace in Downtown St. Pete

ST. PETERSBURG, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, December 7, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Workspace provider Novel Coworking is debuting private offices, office suites, and flex workspace at its new St. Pete location, Novel Coworking 4th St DTSP. The company acquired the 333 3rd Ave. N building last February and has renovated it into a state-of-the-art workspace for one to 100-person companies. Novel Coworking will host an Exclusive Open House featuring one-on-one tours on December 10 from 2pm to 7pm; attendees can RSVP here.

“We are excited to support St. Pete’s small businesses as well as enterprise firms with beautiful, affordable space to grow their businesses,” said Bill Bennett, Founder of Novel Coworking. “We have seen huge demand for flexible, customizable workspace from companies of all sizes.”

Built in 1958, the 53,106 square-foot building is home to Synovus Bank, who will continue to operate their bank branch on the ground floor. Located at the heart of Downtown St. Petersburg and within two blocks of Williams Park, City Hall, and Mirror Lake, Novel Coworking 4th Street DTSP features ample on-site parking. Offering five floors of move-in ready private offices, SmartSuites™, and coworking space, this Novel Coworking location provides state-of-the-art amenities within walking distance of all that Downtown has to offer.

Novel Coworking supports companies of all sizes with the flexibility and room to scale up and grow on their terms. With Novel Access Passes starting at $219 a month, private offices starting at $675 a month, and office suites as low as $350 per employee a month, Novel Coworking provides small businesses, enterprise firms, and entrepreneurs with high-caliber amenities at an affordable price. By purchasing the buildings where it operates, Novel Coworking is able to invest in infrastructure improvements including direct fiber internet and custom-built SmartSuites™ for 10 to 500-person teams, all while keeping rents 30-50% lower than competitors.

