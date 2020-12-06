Happy Horror Christmas? Urban Legend of Bloody Bobby is back in the sequel “Black Pumpkin" releases on December 8th

This is the official Movie Poster for Black Pumpkin from left to right (Gemma Brooke Allen, Dogen Eyeler, Curt Clendenin, Director Ryan McGonagle, Grayson Thorne Kilpatrick, Ellie Patrikios) from left to right (Grayson Thorne Kilpatrick as "Pork Chop", Director Ryan McGonagle and Dogen Eyeler as Elliot

Award Winning Cast joined Horror Film "Black Pumpkin" will be released on streaming platforms December 8, 2020!

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, December 6, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Horror film Black Pumpkin will be released on Dec 8th by Uncork'd Entertainment. Written and Directed by Ryan McGonagle, it features an Award-Winning Cast starring: Curt Clendenin, Ellie Patrikios, David Uchansky, Connor Weil, Matt Rife, Jo Osmond, Tasha Dixon, Jacques Derosena, Dogen Eyeler, Gemma Brooke Allen, Ryan McGonagle, Grayson Thorne Kilpatrick, Lily Keene. Also starring Kamilla Alnes, Alix Lane, Jordyn Lucas, Ryan Poole, Brittany Belt, Billy Armstrong, Emilyrose Morris, Shaeda Moghaddam, Malaak Hattab, Wesley J. Szabo, Joseph Barone, Christopher DeMaci, Alexandra Keller, Drew Ochsner, Timothy Wade, John Michel, Brandon Martinez, Cody Byars, Cassandra Bangle, Kadence Dubon, Devan Yasuhara, Cristian Vazquez, Brolin Parris, Belle Martinez, Leyla Dubon and Charles Kilpatrick.

On October 31st, 2018, two pre-teens (played by Grayson Thorne Kilpatrick as Lawrence “Pork Chop” Chubbs and Dogen Eyeler as Elliot Peterson) accidentally awaken an evil that has lain dormant for decades in the small town of Fall Creek Valley. They are forced to survive a terrifying Halloween night of cat-and-mouse from the monster known as "Bloody Bobby" (played by Jo Osmond).

Black Pumpkin is the second installment of the “Bloody Bobby” film series which debuted in 2016. The story of “Bloody Bobby” begins in 1988 as the small town of Fall Creek Valley is turned upside down by the disappearance of 10-year-old Bobby Maxwell. Twenty years after his disappearance, Bobby returns to seeks revenge on his tormentors.

The cast is a combination of award winning talent such as Curt Clendenin (known for Spider-man, Pirates of the Caribbean), Ellie Patrikios (known for Silent Life, Snowfall), Grayson Thorne Kilpatrick (known for Chicken Girls, American Horror Story), Dogen Eyeler (known for Paw Patrol, My Haunted House), David Uchansky (known for Female Friendly, Bloody Bobby), Matt Rife (known for Fresh off the Boat, Jamall & Gerald), Lily Keene (known for Deadwood, This is Us), Connor Weil (known for Roadies, Scream), Kamilla Alnes (known for American Horror Story, Alone Together), Jo Osomond (known for Dumbo, Doctor Who), Tasha Dixon (known for Terriers, Rite), Gemma Brooke Allen (known for Seal Team, Dr. Ken).

Ryan McGonagle, the director and writer of Black Pumpkin got his start in the late 90’s writing scripts for wrestling promotions in the U.S. He wrote and directed the first installment of Black Pumpkin called Bloody Bobby. He also played the Role of “Big Dick McGee” in the movie. Ryan is known for Piranha 3D, The Wrestler, The Dark Knight, Balls of Fury, Bruce Almighty, Austin Powers in Gold member, Spider-Man, Little Nicky and many more.



The concept of Bloody Bobby came to Ryan while attending a Halloween party. Ryan started a website in 2011 to create the Urban Legend of “Bloody Bobby”. At the time, Ryan was unsure as to what Bloody Bobby would look like. But soon after starting the website, people started to send in pictures of Bloody Bobby sightings! He knew exactly what Bloody Bobby should look like. In 2014 Ryan started to film Bloody Bobby.

The sequel, Black Pumpkin filmed in 2018. Each of the characters in Black Pumpkin had a special meaning in the story. There are references all thru Black Pumpkin for Horror fans. “Elliot” who is played by Dogen Eyeler, came from a character in E.T., Jacques Derosena played “Mr. Carpenter” for John Carpenter and Grayson Thorne Kilpatrick who played Lawrence “Pork Chop” Chubbs is a reference from The Goonies as “Lawrence”. Ryan wanted to reference 80’s style horror and sci-fi films.

One major idea that Ryan used in Black Pumpkin was from Halloween III: Season of the Witch. There is a reference to a parody commercial that is played in the movie and you can see “Pork Chop’s” character dressed up as “Happy Halloween Fun” on their Trick or Treat night. So watch for that commercial and “Pork Chop”.

Actor Curt Clendenin has returned for the sequel playing “Reggie’s” twin brother “Alex” as well as David Uchansky who reprised his role as “Mr. Leavitt” the Sheriff of Fall Creek Valley.

The person who played “Bloody Bobby” is the veteran actress Jo Osmond. She is known for her roles in Dumbo, Doctor Who, The Huntsman: Winter War, Snow White and the Huntsman, Harry Potter and The Goblet of Fire and Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone.

You will be able to stream this Horror flick on Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV, ITunes, Google Play, Fandango Now, YouTube, Microsoft, Direct TV, Spectrum on Demand, Vudu, Xfinity, Fiso, Bell TV and dish network. Anywhere you can stream video, you will find Black Pumpkin. DVDs can also be purchased on Amazon.

Black Pumpkin Trailer