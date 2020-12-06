Blaze New Trails with Carl Bledsoe Horsemanship this Christmas

Carl Bledsoe Tammy Bledsoe Holiday Gift Certificates

The holidays are a good time to remember yourself or the special horse enthusiast in your life.

ATLANTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, December 6, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- If you would like to do something special for yourself or a special equestrian in your life this Christmas to further communication and a relationship with the horse, consider the gift of time working with horseman Carl Bledsoe.

Carl and Tammy Bledsoe are located in Talking Rock, Georgia. Carl is a second generation trainer of Champion and World Champion Tennessee Walking Horses. Carl works with all breeds and disciplines while Carl and his wife Tammy continue their work to bring awareness to the needs and issues facing Tennessee Walking Horses and other gaited horses.

Carl believes in education and understanding for your equine partner by having compassion and empathy for the horse. He works on building relationships with the horse rather than ‘training’. Each horse is approached as an individual and Carl asks himself “what’s in this for the horse.” Rather than using shortcuts or gimmicks, he believes in classical training with a true understanding of the biomechanics of the horse, as well as the rider, and how it relates to proper self carriage.

In a testimonial, their client Gail Pennington states “Carl and Tammy are down-to-earth people who truly know and love horses. You see this in their gentle use of natural methods based on very deep understanding of the animals. They are able to communicate to riders of all different levels of abilities which is something not all trainers can do. They are incredibly tuned in to the horses themselves. They work well with any breed of horse but I particularly appreciate their knowledge and experience with gaited horses because of their deep background in the gaited world. They are a valuable resource to anyone who wants to go deeper in the correct gait.”

Carl’s client base is not limited to the state of Georgia. Carl is available to transport horses from your location directly to his facility if you are in need of this service.

If you are interested in learning more about their work or in making arrangements to have Carl and Tammy work with you and your horse to develop a better understanding of each other, while always teaching from the horse’s perspective, please contact Tammy Bledsoe directly. Tammy will be happy to discuss how they can help you.