Local Cigar Lounge, Smokers Etc., Offers Gift Ideas and Free Wi-Fi
Smokers Etc., located outside of Akron in Stowe, Ohio, suggests gift ideas for aficionados in the Akron, Cleveland, or Stowe area. Customers enjoy free Wi-Fi.
This place has the biggest variety in Akron/Cleveland area!”STOWE, OHIO, UNITED STATES, December 8, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Local cigar lounge, Smokers Etc., was started by Ralph Kahook in 1997. It has been family-owned and operated since 1998. They provide premium brands to the greater Cleveland, Akron, and Stowe OH region.
— D. D.
The company website invites people to “come relax and enjoy.” Their Facebook page offers holiday gift suggestions. Patrons are encouraged to “meet your friends”. Free WiFi is available for those that may want to get some work done while they enjoy their time at the lounge.
A look inside this local cigar lounge showcases three main areas. The first space is a classy and stylish lounge with large, comfortable, luxury leather seating that is perfect for relaxing. The lounge also features 3 large screen televisions where regulars are known to watch the big game.
The second space is the retail store. It is clean, organized, and well lit. Price tags are easy to find and prices are reasonable. The staff is knowledgeable and available to answer any questions.
Then, there is the humidor. It is well-stocked with the finest selection of premium brands. New additions to the humidor are often posted on the Smokers Etc. Facebook page. Following their social media is strongly encouraged.
The atmosphere at this local cigar lounge is casual as they “blend traditional and refined style into a premiere experience”. There is a warm distinction inside the shop that makes every customer feel like a VIP each time they walk in the door. Customers “love going there”. They say the “(s)taff is so friendly. There is always someone there to chat with.” They have earned a great reputation with their excellent staff that aims to get each customer’s purchase right.
On any given day the shop features raffles, giveaways, limited edition offers, and seasonal specials. Yet another reason to follow them on social media.
Customers can enjoy the comfort of the cigar lounge while remaining safe. In compliance with COVID-19 safety regulations, the furniture has been re-arranged and 6-foot social distancing measures have been put into place. There is an outdoor patio as well. All customers must be 21 or older and are asked to wear a mask while inside the shop.
Learn why people love this local cigar lounge. Visit Smokers Etc. at 4216 Allen Road, Stow, OH 44224. Go to the website at SmokersETC.com. Follow them on Facebook at Facebook.com/smokersetc.
Media Relations
Cigarketing
email us here