Williston: Wrong-Way-Driver: DUI/Gross Neg. Op.

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 20A104894

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Nicole Twamley

STATION: VSP-Williston

CONTACT#: (802) 878-7111

DATE/TIME: 12/04/2020 @ 2319 Hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: I89S Exit 12, Williston, VT

VIOLATION: DUI, Grossly Negligent Operation

ACCUSED: Stephen Bennett

AGE: 26

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Williston, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 12/04/2020 at approximately 2319 hours, the Vermont State Police Williston

Barracks received multiple reports of a wrong-way-driver on I89 S travelling

northbound by Exit 12 in Williston. Troopers responded to the area and located

the vehicle continuing north in the I89 southbound lane through oncoming

traffic. The vehicle was stopped at MM88 in South Burlington and the operator

was identified by his VT Driver's License as Stephen Bennett. Upon further

investigation, Bennett was arrested without incident for suspicion of DUI and

Grossly Negligent Operation. Bennett was cited to appear in Vermont Superior

Court Criminal Division to answer to the aforementioned charges.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 03/23/2021 @ 0830 Hours

COURT: Vermont Superior Court Criminal Division: Burlington

LODGED - LOCATION: Not lodged

BAIL: Not posted

MUG SHOT: Not Available

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.