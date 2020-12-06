Williston: Wrong-Way-Driver: DUI/Gross Neg. Op.
VSP News Release-Incident
CASE#: 20A104894
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Nicole Twamley
STATION: VSP-Williston
CONTACT#: (802) 878-7111
DATE/TIME: 12/04/2020 @ 2319 Hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: I89S Exit 12, Williston, VT
VIOLATION: DUI, Grossly Negligent Operation
ACCUSED: Stephen Bennett
AGE: 26
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Williston, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 12/04/2020 at approximately 2319 hours, the Vermont State Police Williston
Barracks received multiple reports of a wrong-way-driver on I89 S travelling
northbound by Exit 12 in Williston. Troopers responded to the area and located
the vehicle continuing north in the I89 southbound lane through oncoming
traffic. The vehicle was stopped at MM88 in South Burlington and the operator
was identified by his VT Driver's License as Stephen Bennett. Upon further
investigation, Bennett was arrested without incident for suspicion of DUI and
Grossly Negligent Operation. Bennett was cited to appear in Vermont Superior
Court Criminal Division to answer to the aforementioned charges.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 03/23/2021 @ 0830 Hours
COURT: Vermont Superior Court Criminal Division: Burlington
LODGED - LOCATION: Not lodged
BAIL: Not posted
MUG SHOT: Not Available
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.