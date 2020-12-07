GOOGLE Supports the STEM Virtual Event Sponsored by Provalus

GOOGLE provided inspiration to kids k-12 in the Alabama community during the Provalus sponsored STEM virtual event December 5th.

BREWTON, ALABAMA, UNITED STATES, December 7, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Provalus, the impact outsourcing brand of Optomi Professional Services, was honored to have a representative from GOOGLE lead the Provalus STEM virtual event on December 5th. Heather Smith from GOOGLE provided inspiration to kids k-12 in the Alabama community as she shared her path to becoming employed with one of the most innovative technology companies of our lifetime.

Provalus team members launched this STEM outreach to bring awareness to science, technology, engineering and mathematics, specifically as it relates to technology. Provalus has partnered with Marcus Hall with Hall-Monroe STEM and his 501c3 non-profit W3RTech. Through this partnership, it has created a structured, fun learning environment for youth in the community. The primary goal of this initiative of the Provalus mission is to open children’s minds to the possibilities of technology and create a curiosity to learn more as they pursue their education.

Will Ruzic, General Manager of Provalus commented, “I could not be more proud of our volunteer team and their pursuit to make a difference in the lives of children in our community. Through their passion to give back and the partnerships in our community, we continue to reach and expand the minds of our youth about science and technology. We hope to open up a world of possibilities for their future. This Provalus volunteer team truly represents what we stand for as a company.”

Provalus is elevating under-served rural communities by providing technology, business and support positions to undiscovered talent in the U.S. Services in the areas of BPO, ITO and Helpdesk are available from Provalus through three technology centers in the U.S. Provalus is dedicated to providing companies the dependable, quality and practical services they typically outsource… straight from the heart of America.

Optomi Professional Services, the parent company of the Provalus brand, is one of the fastest growing tech talent companies in the U.S. It makes a practice of implementing strategies that stand out from the competition as the most leading-edge and successful. The Provalus job creation initiative is expected to add hundreds of jobs to the community of Brewton, Alabama... facilitating a multi-million dollar economic impact over the course of five years.