Rutland Barracks/ Domestic Assault
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 20B404723
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Kevin Nutt
STATION: VSP – Rutland Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-773-9101
DATE/TIME: 12/03/2020 / 0800 hours
LOCATION: Wallingford, VT
VIOLATION: Domestic Assault
ACCUSED: Raymond Burnor Jr
AGE: 21
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Danby, Vermont
VICTIM: The Vermont State Police do not release the identities of victims of Domestic Violence.
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On December 4, 2020, at approximately 1318 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police Rutland Barracks responded to a report of a family fight. Investigation revealed that Burnor caused injury to a family member. Burnor was taken into custody and brought to the State Police Rutland Barracks for processing. Burnor was released with court ordered conditions and a citation to appear at the Rutland Superior Court on 12/07/2020.
LODGED - LOCATION- N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: N/A
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT: Rutland Superior Court, Criminal Division.
COURT DATE/TIME: 12/07/2020 at 1230 hours
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.