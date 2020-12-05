Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Rutland Barracks/ Domestic Assault

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

 

CASE#: 20B404723                                  

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Kevin Nutt

STATION: VSP – Rutland Barracks                       

CONTACT#: 802-773-9101

 

DATE/TIME: 12/03/2020 / 0800 hours

LOCATION: Wallingford, VT

VIOLATION: Domestic Assault

                   

ACCUSED: Raymond Burnor Jr

AGE: 21

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Danby, Vermont

 

VICTIM: The Vermont State Police do not release the identities of victims of Domestic Violence.

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On December 4, 2020, at approximately 1318 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police Rutland Barracks responded to a report of a family fight. Investigation revealed that Burnor caused injury to a family member. Burnor was taken into custody and brought to the State Police Rutland Barracks for processing. Burnor was released with court ordered conditions and a citation to appear at the Rutland Superior Court on 12/07/2020.

LODGED - LOCATION- N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: N/A                                                                         

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT: Rutland Superior Court, Criminal Division.

COURT DATE/TIME: 12/07/2020 at 1230 hours

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

