A Black Father’s Healthy Presence Is Critical for the Well-being of His Family, Especially His Children

BETWEEN THE WORLD AND ME demonstrates simply how critical his presence is. FAR AWAY FROM HOME demonstrates the same critical need through the father's absence.

ATLANTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, December 5, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- In his Black narrative, Between the World and Me, that spans several iterations, Ta-Nehisi Coates demonstrates beautifully and simply through its structure as a message to his son just how critical the Black father’s presence is. Through his absence, the new musical in development, Far Away from Home, demonstrates the very same critical need. So, four champions of Black fatherhood are getting together tomorrow, Sunday, December 6, 2020 at 2pm (Eastern) streaming LIVE online to talk about it.“While the father’s physical and emotional absence in Far Away from Home is wonderfully subtle, it has a powerful and significant impact on the interplay and enmeshed relationship between the mother and son who are present.” ~J. Bernard Kynes, Sr., LMFT, Consulting Therapist, Far Away from Home, a production of candi dugas & associatesAs adult children grapple with the effects of their fathers’ involvement in their lives, it becomes important to spend some time considering the fathers themselves and to make safer, brave, and nonjudgmental spaces for them to heal. “Everyone deserves a backstory, and Far Away from Home allows that for Gary, the character inspired by candi’s dad. What led to his being where he is? What life events pushed him to the brinks of all that he faces? I love that he’s troubled, that we get to see inside that internal conflict.” ~Eugene H. Russell, IV*, “Gary Estes,” Far Away from HomeOne of dr. candi dugas’ goals for this new musical in development is to focus more on the life of the man who became a father, exploring what can happen when Black men have access to more and different decisions, to be more empowered to engage and overcome what’s between the world and them.“We can become stuck on what Black men do not do, who they have not been, that we completely miss what they have done, and who they have been – like the 82% of Black men who did not vote for 45 rather than focusing on the minority of them who did. Far Away from Home is a bit cathartic for me as I get to re-imagine Daddy’s life before he arrived at a place of no return. I … get to hand to him through space and time another way out of a trajectory set for his life centuries before he was born.” ~dr. candi dugas, Book writer + Producer, Far Away from Home“Just for Dads: A Healing Conversation for Fathers of Women & Girls" streams LIVE tomorrow, Sunday, 5 December 2020, 2pm ET. Viewing is free, but everyone must register for a link to view: https://bit.ly/JustForDadsDec20 “Just for Dads” features J. Bernard Kynes, Sr., LMFT; Johnny Brown, Fatherhood Advocate/Activist; David Koté, MFA, Far Away from Home Director; and Eugene H. Russell, IV*, Lead Actor, Far Away from Home, and Fatherhood Advocate/Activist. Funding for this program is provided by the Fulton County Board of Commissioners (Atlanta, GA, USA), National Black Arts (Atlanta, GA, USA) with other sponsors: Centerform; Rev. J. Bernard Kynes, Sr., LMFT (Atlanta, GA, USA); and Tabia Clinkscales Graphic Design (Atlanta, GA, USA) – along with individual donors.For more information:• Far Away from Home’s Media Kit Free signup for “Just for Dads” Fatherhood Community Conversation: https://bit.ly/JustForDadsDec20 • candi dugas & associates website: http://candidugas.com/ • dr. candi’s Instagram: @candigirlfreedom###About candi dugas & associatesFounded in 2007, candi dugas & associates (cda) is a creative collective that tells Black stories to change conversations in ways that compel COMPLETE freedom™. Curating original content that conveys authentic Black storytelling along a rainbow of experiences, cda makes a meaningful difference – from writing and developing scripts for the performing arts to social media messaging. Our words entertain, empower, and guide audiences strategically to take action and achieve results for us all.Media Contact: For Interviews and more informationdr. candi dugasChief Creative + President770.833.8734 ~candi@candidugas.com