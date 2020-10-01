Black Playwright and Award-winning Team Receive Grant to Honor Her Late Father While Theatres Are Dark During COVID-19
FAR AWAY FROM HOME, a musical workshop series in development, of Fulton County’s Virtual Arts Initiative, facilitates healing through the arts, Sept-Nov 2020.ATLANTA, GA, USA, October 1, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Far Away from Home, a musical in development, contributes to Fulton County’s Virtual Arts Initiative for Creative Entrepreneurs. The county created the initiative to facilitate a sense of healing through the arts by supporting artists who have continued to imagine and curate art during the pandemic, and to maintain its restorative support of its residents. dr. candi dugas is producing this development as a series of workshop readings, running now through November 2020.
“This grant is a perfect fit for the work I’m creating with co-composers CC Sunchild, who is also our lyricist, and Christian Magby. My father’s life may have inspired the initial script idea, but the themes we explore of fighting for our own breath, and of finding our way home touch all of us, and are particularly poignant during these times of elevated unrest and uncertainty.” ~dr. candi dugas, Book Writer + Producer, Far Away from Home, a production of candi dugas & associates
William “Billy” Dugas, dr. dugas’ father, regretted toward the end of his life not being a better father, despite his love for and pride in his daughter. However, Far Away from Home focuses more on the life of the man who becomes a father, exploring what can happen when Black men have access to more and different decisions to help them elevate themselves and their lives. This focus connects to the goals of Fulton County’s initiative, and provides the context for the production team’s Fatherhood Community Conversation, hosted exclusively for Fulton County residents in December 2020.
Development of Far Away from Home follows The dugas MethodTM of simultaneously writing and developing a script which increases the efficiency and efficacy of developing and producing high-quality art for communities. Working out the kinks as we go and garnering early insights into audience responses is a win-win for artists, donors/investors, and producers. Featuring Eugene H. Russell, IV*; Naima Carter Russell*; Terry Henry; and Lamont J. Hill, Far Away from Home is directed by David Koté, MFA – with dramaturgy by Addae Moon, MFA; and Stage Management by Lexi McKay. With a deep interest in developing the next generation of artists, the team includes three interns: Devon Gates, Terry Kiser, and T’Shauna Henry. The virtual workshop readings began on 24 September 2020 and continue through 19 November 2020, with the next one on Sunday, 4 October 2020, 6pm (eastern), the day after Mr. Dugas’ birthday. Funding for this program is provided by the Fulton County Board of Commissioners (Atlanta, GA, USA), with other sponsors: Centerform; Rev. J. Bernard Kynes, Sr., LMFT; and Tabia Clinkscales Graphic Design.
For more information:
• Free tickets for Far Away from Home’s virtual workshop readings: https://bit.ly/FAH2020Tickets
• candi dugas & associates website: http://candidugas.com/
• dr. candi’s Instagram: @candigirlfreedom
###
About candi dugas & associates
Founded in 2007, candi dugas & associates is a creative collective that crafts spaces for all people to BE freedom. We exist to show how complete freedom in any faith/belief system is possible, sharing our journey stories and supporting others with theirs. We change the conversation. Shaping stories, eliminating labels and limitations, infusing alternative approaches to recognizable issues, reframing what we think we know and/or believe - all lead to contemplative creativity that will live well beyond a couple of hours in a theatre.
dr. candi dugas
candi dugas & associates
+1 770-833-8734
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn