JOINT K9UNIT INTERCEPTS MARIJUANA ILLEGALLY SMUGGLED FROM U.S.

SAMOA, December 4 - On the Friday, 4th December 2020, the Joint K9 Unit of the Ministry of Customs & Revenue (MCR) and the Ministry of Police & Prisons (MOPP) had intercepted a shipment of illicit marijuana imported from the United States of America, through a joint effort to combat illicit narcotics.

A male of 57 years of age has been arrested in relation to the illicit importation of 3.71 kilograms of marijuana which was intercepted by officers of the Joint K9 Unit (Customs & Police).

The Public is reminded as we head into the Festive Season that despite SOE restrictions, the work for border security and community safety is ongoing, and this sort of offences will not be tolerated.

The MCR and the MOPP will pursue joint charges of the offence committed and continue to work collaboratively for the security of Samoa and its communities

December 5, 2020

