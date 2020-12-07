Local Cigar Lounge, Nickel City Cigars, Offers Private Lounge Passes
A new-school boutique retail experience.
Local Cigar Lounge, Nickel City Cigars of Buffalo, New York, offers private lounge passes. Gives a new feel to the classic cigar lounge.
A new-school boutique retail experience! Crafted for you, our family!”BUFFALO, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, December 7, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Local cigar lounge, Nickel City Cigars, is proud to offer a unique new-school experience to their customers. Those that like music and gaming will find this cigar boutique to be a treasure. Veteran owned-and-operated, Nickel City Cigars offers a premium experience to the greater Buffalo NY area.
Their website invites people to “come in and check out our lounge.” Customers are offered unique pairings like a cold cream soda or a smooth cup of Tipico Coffee Cold Brew fresh off the tap.
A look inside the cigar lounge showcases three main areas. The first space is a classy and stylish bar area. Here is where you will find the soda taps and cold brew coffees that pair perfectly with the cigar experience.
The second space is a hip part of the cigar lounge and features Touch Tunes, allowing customers to pick their favorite songs. This new-school space also offers an old-school gaming experience. Patrons can feel free to “grab one of your friends and demolish them in a game of bubble hockey”. But the experience does not end with music and bubble hockey. There are also arcade games like Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Off-Road, Ms. Pacman, and Street Fighter. Beat the high score and get free merchandise chosen by the owner.
Then of course there is the humidor. It is well-stocked and offers lots of premium brands that customers love. Other items that can be found inside the shop are samplers, coffee, and tee shirts.
The atmosphere is casual at this local cigar lounge. There is a warm feeling inside that makes every customer feel like a VIP. This makes people want to hang out and enjoy their experience. It is open to the public, but, a Private Lounge Pass is required. Passes are available by the day, week, month, or year. Annual memberships are offered at a discounted rate.
The Nickel City Cigars Facebook page offers a private group where people can become part of the NCC family. Following them on social media is strongly encouraged to learn about exclusive merchandise, limited-time offers, and upcoming sales and promotions.
Customers can enjoy the safe environment that is created by a members-only style cigar shop during the pandemic. NCC follows all CDC guidelines and has social distancing measures in place. All customers must be 21 or older and wear a mask while browsing.
It is easy to understand why people choose Nickel City Cigars as their local cigar lounge. Visit them at 284 Franklin St, Buffalo, NY 14202. Check out their website at NickelCityCigars.com. Follow them on Instagram @nickelcitycigars.
