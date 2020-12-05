Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Re: Traffic backup, I 89 Williston

The crash on VT RT 2a in Williston is no longer impeding traffic flow on the interstate.

Crystal Golden

Emergency Communications Dispatcher II

M.A.T Member

WILLISTON PSAP

2777 Saint George Rd

Williston, VT 05495

(802)878-7111/ PSAP Fax: 878-3173

Press Release – Highway / Traffic Notification

 

Due to a multiple vehicle crash on VT RT 2a in Williston, the traffic is backing up onto the interstate from exit 12 north and southbound. 

 

This incident is expected to last until further notice. Specific details are not yet available and updates will be provided as appropriate.

 

Motorists should expect delays in the area, or seek alternate routes. Please drive carefully.

