YHSGR Announces Debut of Massive Online University Platform to Keep World-Class Agents at the Top of Their Game
ROSEMEAD, CA, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, December 4, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty announced today that they have partnered with world-renowned sales expert, Grant Cardone, to create Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty University. Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty University, or YHSGRU, makes available over 3400 videos in a virtual training platform that delivers customer care, sales, negotiating, and closing skills training from the #1 Business Training Platform in the world.
Commenting on his company’s new robust training program, Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty CEO Rudy Lira Kusuma said, “It’s not a race to complete all of the courses, it’s a race to dominate your market and achieve your wildest dreams. That is done by training every day.” Kusuma credits much of his early success to a commitment to training to get better at his craft every day. Believing in the power of mentors, Kusuma studied the work of Zig Ziglar and used that to fast track his career becoming the youngest Billion Dollar agent in his market’s history as well as the highest earning agent per sale than any other agent in his space. His belief in the necessity of training daily to achieve greatness inspired the university that he has launched for his employees.
A Sneak Peek at YHSGR University
The university platform that agents at YHSGR now have access to consists of over 842 courses that include over 3400 video modules. The core overarching course topics include:
• Top Traits of Great Sales People
• Understanding the Buyer – Including How to Instantly Build Credibility
• The Sales Process
• Theory of Closing – Including Mistakes to Avoid & Advanced Closing Strategies
• Selling Basics
• Handling Objections – Including Every Objection That You Will Ever Encounter, Handled
• Internet Lead Response
• Follow-up
• Incoming Calls
• Closing Strategies
• “Working with buyers” licensed from Billionaire Real Estate Agent Craig Proctor and taught by Billionaire Real Estate Agent Todd Walters
• “Working with sellers” licensed from Billionaire Real Estate Agent Craig Proctor and taught by Billionaire Real Estate Agent Todd Walters
• VIP Home Selling System licensed from Billionaire Real Estate Agent Craig Proctor and taught by Billionaire Real Estate Agent Todd Walters
• Best Practices when working with buyers and sellers as presented by Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty Millionaire Real Estate Agents Panel
Certifications are available and required for coursework. Agents and their fellow administrative staff are expected to complete at least 3 videos a day before the workday begins. This averages to about 15 minutes of training a day, though CEO Rudy Lira Kusuma points out in the program’s introductory letter that his preference is for trainees to complete 4 videos a day.
How It Works
In order to maintain and grow its position as home of over 17 top producing teams covering all Los Angeles and Orange County and its position as one of the Inc 5000 Fastest Growing Private Companies in America, YHSGR demands excellence from its team and instituted the training for new and existing agents. The process works like this:
Agents are expected to watch a minimum of 3 video a day on either customer care, sales, negotiating, closing skills, or management, if applicable. An example schedule might be: 4 videos a day before 9 AM (at a minimum of six days a week). Progress is monitored through accountability score cards with staff expected to maintain a 70%+ pass rate on certification exams.
The Process for New Agents: When new agents join Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty, they will receive unique usernames and passwords. After logging in, they can begin training right away and may see some recommended content such as 2 videos from Personal Finances and 2 from New Hire Training. It is important to train across topics rather than on a singular topic each day.
In addition to the wealth of video course content available in the University, the platform also consists of additional bonuses such as a library of Grant Cardone’s training audio books that agents can listen to when driving around town to appointments.
A Brokerage Like No Other
Over the last few months, Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty’s CEO has introduced a succession of investments that give his team significant advantage in their market. In addition to the introduction of Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty University for daily access to world-class sales training, CEO Kusuma has also announced his company’s proprietary reverse marketing lead generation platform for agents, a partnership with Opcity/REALTOR.com, the #1 online leads buyer in the nation, and a partnership with Zillow’s Premier Agent Flex Program for access to instant warm phone leads. All of these investments support the company’s strategy of NO cold calls, NO door knocking and NO prospecting, since their start in 2007. If you are interested in becoming part of Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty’s award-winning and high-earning team, visit their website to learn more and enlist as an agent today.
About the Company:
Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty was founded with this vision: To Be the Best Place to Work, Buy, and Sell Real Estate! If you have the desire to buy or sell a home, or to build a multi-million-dollar real estate team, Rudy L. Kusuma will share his secrets. He offers cutting-edge lead generation technology, pro-business growth systems, exclusive listing marketing, and millionaire agent training.
About CEO Rudy Lira Kusuma:
In business since 2007, Rudy L. Kusuma and the Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty team have sold more than 5,000 homes totaling over $1 billion in real estate transactions. A No. 1 best-selling author who has been featured on Brian Tracy’s TV Show “The Real Estate Office of The Future,” Kusuma is CEO of Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty in California and has led the organization to success due to his cutting-edge lead generation technology, pro-business growth systems, exclusive listing marketing, and millionaire agent training. His company “Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty” was the recipient of the 2019 Best of Small Business Awards and has been recognized by the Los Angeles Business Journal TOP 100 Fastest Growing Private Company 2017, 2018, 2019 and INC 5000 Fastest Growing Private Company in America 2016, 2017, 2018, 2019, and 2020.
