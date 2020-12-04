Route 837 State Street Lane Restriction Monday in Clairton

​

Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT District 11 is announcing a lane restriction on Route 837 (State Street) in the City of Clairton, Allegheny County, will occur Monday, December 7 weather permitting.

Single-lane alternating traffic will occur as needed on Route 837 from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday between Blair Avenue and Mendelsohn Avenue as crews conduct Union Railroad bridge inspection work.

Motorists should be prepared for changing traffic patterns. Please use caution when driving through the area. Work zone safety is everyone’s responsibility.

