Route 351 Fairlane Boulevard Drilling Next Week in Big Beaver

Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT District 11 is announcing drilling operations on Route 351 (Fairlane Boulevard) in Big Beaver Borough, Beaver County, will occur Monday through Wednesday, December 7-9 weather permitting.

Drilling operations will occur on Route 351 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day between Shenango Road and Route 18. Single-lane alternating traffic controlled by flaggers will occur while crews conduct the drilling work. Additionally, intermittent traffic stoppages of no longer than 15 minutes will occur.

Crews from Armstrong Drilling will conduct the work.

MEDIA CONTACT: Steve Cowan, 412-429-5010

