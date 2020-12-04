Sign Inspection Work Next Week in Allegheny County

​

Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT District 11 is announcing sign inspection work in various locations in Allegheny County, will begin Monday, December 7 weather permitting.

Sign inspection work with lane closures will occur from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. each day according to the following schedule:

Monday, December 7

Route 380 Bigelow Boulevard at the I-579 ramp in the City of Pittsburgh

Stanwix Street at Fort Pitt Boulevard in the City of Pittsburgh

Wood Street at Fort Pitt Boulevard in the City of Pittsburgh

Tuesday, December 8

Wednesday, December 9

Thursday, December 10

Crews from Mackin Engineering Company and the Sofis Rigging Company will conduct the inspection work.

Motorists should be prepared for changing traffic patterns. Please use caution when driving through the area. Work zone safety is everyone’s responsibility.

MEDIA CONTACT: Steve Cowan, 412-429-5010

