McKeesport-Duquesne Bridge Ramp to Northbound Route 148 Closure Continues in McKeesport

Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT District 11 is announcing the McKeesport-Duquesne Bridge ramp to northbound Route 48 will remain closed in the City of McKeesport, Allegheny County.

The ramp that carries traffic from the McKeesport-Duquesne Bridge to northbound Route 148 will remain closed to traffic through Friday, December 11. Crews will conduct joint and concrete repair work. The ramp will close to all traffic. 

Posted Detour

  • From the McKeesport-Duquesne Bridge, take the ramp to East Pittsburgh

  • Continue straight onto Bowman Avenue

  • Bowman Avenue becomes East Pittsburgh McKeesport Boulevard (Route 2037)

  • Turn right onto Navy-Marine Corps Way (Route 2068)

  • Turn right onto Route 30 (Lincoln Highway)

  • Turn right onto Route 148 (Fifth Avenue)

  • End detour

Crews from Michael Facchiano Contracting will conduct the work.

Motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles, including color-coded winter conditions on 2,900 miles, by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information, and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

MEDIA CONTACT: Steve Cowan, 412-429-5010

