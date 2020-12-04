Governor awards grants for crime victims in west Alabama

— Gov. Kay Ivey has awarded four grants totaling $680,000 to support nonprofit organizations that serve adult and child victims of domestic violence and sexual assault in west Alabama.

The grants will help the West Alabama Children’s Advocacy Center in Vernon and Tuscaloosa-based Turning Point, Tuscaloosa SAFE Center and the Tuscaloosa Children’s Center to continue providing free services to victims in their coverage areas.

“No one should ever have to experience domestic violence or sexual assault, but when these senseless, terrible crimes do occur, there is help available,” Gov. Ivey said. “I commend the staff and volunteers of these organizations for the important work they, and I am pleased to award these funds to help them continue that work.”

The Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs is administering the grants from funds made available by the U.S. Department of Justice.

“Gov. Ivey continues to be a strong advocate for abuse victims in Alabama, and ADECA stands with her in supporting the efforts of these organizations and the people they serve in their communities,” ADECA Director Kenneth Boswell said.

The following grants were awarded:

$263,000 to Turning Point , which serves victims of domestic violence and sexual assault in Bibb, Fayette, Hale, Lamar, Pickens and Tuscaloosa counties.

, which serves victims of domestic violence and sexual assault in Bibb, Fayette, Hale, Lamar, Pickens and Tuscaloosa counties. $176,000 to Tuscaloosa SAFE Center Inc. which serves sexual assault victims in Bibb, Fayette, Greene, Hale, Lamar, Marengo, Pickens, Sumter and Tuscaloosa counties.

which serves sexual assault victims in Bibb, Fayette, Greene, Hale, Lamar, Marengo, Pickens, Sumter and Tuscaloosa counties. $154,000 to the Tuscaloosa Children’s Center Inc. which serves child victims of physical and sexual abuse in Greene, Sumter and Tuscaloosa counties.

which serves child victims of physical and sexual abuse in Greene, Sumter and Tuscaloosa counties. $87,000 to the West Alabama Children’s Advocacy Center which serves child victims of physical and sexual abuse in Fayette, Lamar and Pickens counties.

Along with grant funding, these organizations rely on local, private donations to ensure that these services remain available at no cost to victims year-round.

ADECA administers a wide range of programs that support law enforcement, victim services, economic development, water resource management, energy conservation and recreation.