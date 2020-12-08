Endocrine Society Selects Triumvirate Content Consultants (TCC) to Grow its Content Licensing

TCC Helps #1 Health Organization Specializing in Endocrinology Leverage its Premium Content and Expand its Global Reach

We are delighted to have Triumvirate Content Consultants open new channels for our content to accelerate scientific breakthroughs and improve health worldwide” — Richard O'Grady, Chief Publications Officer at the Endocrine Society

GLEN RIDGE, NEW JERSEY, USA, December 8, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Triumvirate Content Consultants (TCC) today announced that they have been selected by the Endocrine Society, headquartered in Washington DC, to partner with the world-recognized health leader to expand its content reach and develop new revenue streams.

The Endocrine Society currently has over 18,000 members including scientific investigators and clinicians, investigators, scientists, healthcare providers, and educators from 122 countries around the globe.

“We’re delighted to be working with the Endocrine Society, said Triumvirate Content Consultant’s senior consultant Toby Leith. “They represent the “gold standard” for all things related to endocrinology, and have invaluable content of interest to professionals, patients and consumers alike. We’re proud to support their mission to improve global health by helping educate the world,” he added.

TCC is exploring new and profitable market opportunities that will benefit from the Endocrine Society’s quality content including: the Society’s e-books; Endocrine News; Hormone Health Network patient guides and consumer health information; Clinical Practice Guidelines; conference session recordings; webinars; podcasts, et al. TCC will develop partnerships to license the Endocrine Society’s content world-wide and increase its visibility and value among researchers, educators, clinicians, healthcare professionals, patients, and health-conscious consumers.

“We’re proud of the world-class content we’ve built and are pleased to expand into new markets locally and globally,” said Richard O'Grady, PhD, CAE, Chief Publications Officer at the Endocrine Society. “We are delighted to have Triumvirate Content Consultants open new channels for our content to accelerate scientific breakthroughs and improve health worldwide,” he added.

TCC will represent the Endocrine Society’s content library including the following topics: Adrenal; Bone Health and Osteoporosis; Cardiovascular Endocrinology; Diabetes and Glucose Metabolism; Endocrine-Disrupting Chemicals (EDCs); Endocrine Neoplasia and Cancer; Female Reproductive Endocrinology (Women's Health); Hypoglycemia; Male Reproductive Endocrinology (Men's Health); Neuroendocrinology; Obesity; Pediatric Endocrinology; Thyroid; and Transgender Medicine.

For more information on how Triumvirate Content Consultants can help your organization leverage additional content channels and create new revenue opportunities, contact Paul Gerbino at pgerbino@triumvirateconsultants.com or go to www.triumvirateconsultants.com.



ABOUT TRIUMVIRATE CONTENT CONSULTANTS

Triumvirate Content Consultants (TCC) is the top digital media consultancy in the country, run by senior industry leaders – with deep expertise in brand/content syndication and licensing. TCC helps its clients unleash the untapped value of their content assets: to monetize opportunities through new products and strategic partnerships.

With offices in the U.S. and Japan, TCC provides a unique 360º perspective across every industry including: financial, technology, marketing, academic, scientific, and consumer publishing, manufacturing, supply chain and logistics industries.

TCC’s clients benefit from its experience and powerful network of key decision-makers around the globe. Put us to work for you. Contact us at Triumvirate Content Consultants or email info@triumvirateconsultants.com.



ABOUT THE ENDOCRINE SOCIETY

Endocrinologists are at the core of solving the most pressing health problems of our time, from diabetes and obesity to infertility, bone health, and hormone-related cancers. The Endocrine Society is the world’s oldest and largest organization of scientists devoted to hormone research and physicians who care for people with hormone-related conditions. We are unique in that our 18,000-plus members from 122 countries are not only on the frontier of breakthrough research discoveries, but they also apply this knowledge in treatment of patients with hundreds of debilitating hormone-related diseases and conditions such as diabetes, obesity, osteoporosis, thyroid disorders, and infertility. We advance hormone research and excellence in the clinical practice of endocrinology, provide education, broaden the understanding of the critical role hormones play in health, and advocate on behalf of our global community.

Our core values of innovation, excellence, stewardship, and community drive our inclusive culture that supports our members’ important work and our internal team. We have entered our second century energized to promote optimal health and well-being by advancing endocrine science, education, and patient care. For more information, please visits us at www.endocrine.org. Follow us on Twitter at @TheEndoSociety and @EndoMedia.