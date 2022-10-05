Gravity Climate and Procore Announce Carbon Accounting Integration to Drive Decarbonization in the Construction Industry

Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:NYSE:PCOR)

SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, October 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today, Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: PCOR), a leading global provider of construction management software, and Gravity Climate, a technology that makes it easy and cost-effective for construction companies to measure their emissions, decarbonize their operations and promote their sustainability efforts, announced a new technology integration. With this integration, Procore users can leverage Gravity’s sustainability insights in project planning and bids via an embedded app.

According to McKinsey, the construction industry is directly or indirectly responsible for almost 40% of global CO2 emissions from fuel combustion and 25% of overall GHG emissions. “Construction firms and project developers can play a critical role in tackling climate change,” said Saleh ElHattab, Founder and CEO of Gravity. “In recent years, we’ve seen developers look more closely at the impact of their construction projects – from the embodied carbon of the materials they use to the emissions generated during a project to the operational efficiency of the finished asset. Our solution makes it easy and cost-effective for contractors and asset owners to measure that impact, elevate sustainability insights to clients, and make business decisions that both save money and reduce emissions.”

“The timing of this partnership is crucial,” said Kris Lengieza, Vice President of Global Partnerships and Alliances at Procore. “Technologies like Gravity make it possible for Procore’s customers to incorporate emissions data into their business planning and project management. We’re excited to work with Gravity to solve this problem for the industry.”

With this new integration, Procore’s clients can access Gravity’s embedded app with one click, making it easier than ever to manage sustainability from the Procore ecosystem. “This integration helps us remove the silos between business and sustainability planning,” said Jess Molasky, Co-Owner of Ovation Development Group, a general contractor and real estate development company based in Las Vegas that uses both Procore and Gravity. “Sustainability is incredibly important to our family-owned company as we plan for and look to the future, and we’re excited to see the construction industry taking important steps to address climate change.”

Procore users that leverage the Gravity integration have access to four key benefits:

1. MAP – Users set carbon management goals based on their organizational structure, voluntary or regulatory requirements, and reporting priorities.

2. MEASURE – With features like automatic bill scanning and API integrations, Gravity makes measuring operational and embodied carbon emissions as simple and automated as possible.

3. OPTIMIZE – Once a company establishes their baseline, Gravity helps them identify emission reduction opportunities, while maximizing ROI and operational efficiency.

4. REPORT – Gravity makes it easy to share regular updates with stakeholders, such as investors, customers and disclosure groups.

To learn more about how Procore is partnering with Gravity Climate, visit the Gravity App on the Procore App Marketplace.

About Gravity Climate

Gravity Climate helps industrial businesses and their supply chain partners manage their carbon footprint. Gravity’s software platform makes it easy and cost-effective for companies to measure their emissions, decarbonize their operations, and promote their sustainability efforts in a climate-conscious economy. Learn more at gravityclimate.com.

About Procore

Procore is a leading global provider of construction management software. Over 1 million projects and more than $1 trillion USD in construction volume have run on Procore's platform. Our platform connects every project stakeholder to solutions we've built specifically for the construction industry—for the owner, the general contractor, and the specialty contractor. Procore's App Marketplace has a multitude of partner solutions that integrate seamlessly with our platform, giving construction professionals the freedom to connect with what works best for them. Headquartered in Carpinteria, California, Procore has offices around the globe. Learn more at Procore.com.

