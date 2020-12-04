Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Microsoft Dynamics D365 Consulting Services

D365

Bring your business and customers together with Microsoft Dynamics 365

UNITED STATES, December 4, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- C4 Technical Services Microsoft Dynamics 365 practice aligning with business applications (CRM and ERP) that can help you run your entire business and deliver greater results through predictive, AI-driven insights. When properly integrated, it allows organizations to see business and customer data in one place, share that data across lines of business, and enable a more proactive approach to accelerate business results.

C4's Consulting Services around Microsoft Dynamics 365 services provide high-quality, and predictable way to enable employees and connect the entire customer experience. We offer technology solutions that span sales and marketing, intelligent customer service, data analytics, advanced warehouse, connected field service, modern finance and operations, and ecommerce. Our team is emerging across the country as a Dynamics 365 implementation and solutions provider that can save you costs on your overall projects. We are helping organizations rethink how to get more value from these technologies.

Our comprehensive Dynamics 365 strategy and services include:

D365 F&O Project and Program Management
D365 F&O Solution Architecture
D365 F&O Development
D365 F&O Offshore Development and Support

D365 CE Project and Program Management
D365 CE Solution Architecture
D365 CE Development
D365 CE Offshore Development and Support

PowerBI
PowerApps
PowerAutomate

Contact info@c4techservies.com for consultation around your current D365 project

Mike Hoolihan
C4 Technical Services
mhoolihan@c4techservices.com
+1 612-599-4492

