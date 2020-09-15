C4 Technical Services Offers a team of highly trained consultants to help solve your complex IT Challenges
ST PAUL, MN, USA, September 15, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- C4 Technical Services Offers a team of highly trained consultants to help solve your complex IT Challenges
St Paul, Minn.-- C4 Technical Services, an IT and Telecommunications staffing service and IT Management consulting company, is offering Consultative services in the following areas.
Our Approach: Discovery, Implementation and Support
Devops and Cloud – AWS, Azure and GCP: Experienced, well-rounded team of Data Center and Azure, GCP, and AWS experts. Process and data-driven approach. No short cuts; each step helps ensure predictable results
Program Change Management: Strategic, Operational, Business Unit, Functional, Strategic Initiative
Microsoft Dynamics AX, D365 CE and D365 F & O: Experienced team helping customers align with their current ISV in large implementations.
O365 and Full Stack Microsoft Deployment (SCCM, SCSM): A team of Full Stack engineers that can help with training, Implementation and support.
Data Analytics, Data Architecture, and Datawarehouse: Full service Analytics team that drives solutions to your Data challenges.
Mobile iOS and Android and MDM: Seamless collaboration, total transparency, secure delivery. We’ve developed a better approach to custom software development.
Cyber Security Strategy, Engineering and Support: Transform your business and manage risk with a global industry leader in cybersecurity consulting, cloud and managed security services
Automation, Testing, and AI: Cloud platform that enables product and IT teams to autonomously test, release, and deploy software, thereby increasing velocity of software releases without compromising quality. With pre-built integrations to common web applications and SaaS providers, customers can instantly create test cases, generate test scripts and test data, and execute tests.
Java API Microservices Offshore: Recently acquired agile team that consist of Tech Lead - 11 years of experience, 2 x Senior Developer - 6 years of experience, 4 X Developer – 3 years of experience, Belgrade, Serbia
We are committed to pivoting alongside our customers to support their IT strategic planning and initiatives. C4 has helped several companies find cost effective solutions and implement best practices successfully.
Organizations interested in learning more about the C4's Capabilities can contact info@c4techservices.com or Mike Hoolihan directly.
Contact
Mike Hoolihan, 612-599-4492
mhoolihan@c4techservices.com
Mike Hoolihan
C4 Technical Services
+1 612-599-4492
