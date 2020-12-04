Route 82 (Manor Road/1st Street) Restricted for Safety Improvement in City of Coatesville, Valley Township, Chester County

King of Prussia, PA –Route 82 (Manor Road/1st Street) will be reduced to a single lane in each direction between Business U.S. 30 (Lincoln Highway) and Butterworth Road in the City of Coatesville and Valley Township, Chester County, beginning Monday, December 7, for construction activities under a project to improve travel and safety on Route 82 (Manor Road/1st Street) and Interstate 76 in Philadelphia, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today. The lane closures will be in place 24/7 through late-April 2021.

Motorists are advised to allow extra time when traveling near the work area because backups and delays will occur. All scheduled activities are weather dependent.

Under this project, milling and paving operations, as well as guiderail and concrete median replacements will occur on Route 82 (Manor Road/1st Street). In addition, PennDOT’s contractor will reconfigure the Wagontown Road and Route 82 (Manor Road/1st Street) intersection to require vehicles to stop prior to entering Route 82 (Manor Road1st Street).

Milling and paving will also take place on I-76 in both directions between the Montgomery Drive and Girard Avenue/U.S. 13 interchanges, as well as portions of the Montgomery Drive interchange ramps. Most of the paving will occur overnight. The deteriorating concrete median barrier will also be replaced, and high-friction surface treatment will be installed in select areas along I-76 to improve safety during inclement weather.

Road-Con, Inc. of West Chester, Chester County, is the general contractor on the $3,265,646 project which is financed with 100 percent federal funds. The entire project is expected to be completed in fall of 2021.

Work on this project will be in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and state Department of Health guidance as well as a project-specific COVID-19 safety plan, which will include protocols for social distancing, use of face coverings, personal and job-site cleaning protocols, management of entries to the jobsite, special signage and relevant training.

For a complete list of construction projects impacting state-owned highways in Bucks, Chester, Delaware, Montgomery and Philadelphia counties, visit www.penndot.gov/District6TrafficBulletin.

MEDIA CONTACT: Robyn Briggs, 610-205-6799

