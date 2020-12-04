I-95 North, South Reduced to a Single Lane at Night Next Week for Construction in Northeast Philadelphia

King of Prussia, PA - The Interstate 95 work zone between the Cottman Avenue and Bridge Street interchanges in Northeast Philadelphia will be reduced to one lane in each direction with periodic 15-minute full stoppages on Monday, December 7, and Tuesday, December 8, from 7:00 PM to 5:00 AM the following morning, for removal of an overhead sign structure, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today.

If the sign removal operation takes longer than expected or is impacted by weather, the work — including the lane closures and periodic stoppages — may extend to Wednesday, December 9, and/or Thursday, December 10, from 7:00 PM to 5:00 AM the following morning.

Additional I-95 nighttime lane closures for construction and related activities will be in place in Philadelphia, weather permitting, at the following times and locations:

Sunday, December 6, through Friday, December 11, from 9:00 PM to 5:00 AM the following morning, the southbound right lane and shoulder will be closed at the southern end of the Bridge Street Interchange, south of the existing three-lane traffic pattern, for soil borings;

Monday, December 7, through Thursday, December 10, from 7:00 PM to 5:00 AM the following morning, alternating northbound or southbound lane closures will be in place in the area of Penn’s Landing for soil borings;

Monday, December 7, through Friday, December 11, alternating northbound or southbound lane closures will be in place at the Betsy Ross Bridge Interchange for overhead ramp demolition. For each occurrence, one lane will close at 8:00 PM, and a second lane will close at 10:00 PM to 5:00 AM the following morning;

Tuesday, December 8, through Friday, December 11, from 9:00 PM to 5:00 AM the following morning, the northbound right lane and shoulder will be closed at the southern end of the Bridge Street Interchange, south of the existing three-lane traffic pattern, for soil borings; and

Friday, December 11, from 9:00 AM to 4:00 PM, the southbound I-95 work zone between the Allegheny Avenue and Girard Avenue interchanges will be reduced from three-lanes-to-two for construction.

Drivers are advised to remain alert for slowing traffic when approaching these work areas.

Work on these projects will be in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and state Department of Health guidance as well as a project-specific COVID-19 safety plan, which will include protocols for social distancing, use of face coverings, personal and job-site cleaning protocols, management of entries to the jobsite, special signage and relevant training.

The construction activities are part of ongoing I-95 reconstruction projects at the Bridge Street, Betsy Ross Bridge and Girard Avenue interchanges. The soil borings are part of advance engineering activities underway for reconstruction of I-95 between Carver Street and Margaret Street, including the Bridge Street Interchange ramps, and in the area of Penn’s Landing.

For more information about PennDOT’s initiative to reconstruct I-95 in southeast Pennsylvania, visit www.95revive.com.

For a complete list of construction projects impacting state-owned highways in Bucks, Chester, Delaware, Montgomery and Philadelphia counties, visit www.penndot.gov/District6TrafficBulletin.

Motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles, including color-coded winter conditions on 2,900 miles, by visiting www.511PA.com or downloading the 511PA application for iPhone and Android devices. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information, and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

Follow PennDOT on Twitter at www.twitter.com/511PAPhilly and like the department on Facebook at www.facebook.com/groups/phillypenndot and Instagram at www.instagram.com/pennsylvaniadot.

MEDIA CONTACT: Brad Rudolph, 610-205-6800

# # #