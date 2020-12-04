IN CASE YOU MISSED IT…. WTVX: “Push to get Florida firefighters earlier COVID-19 vaccine access”

“Push to get Florida firefighters earlier COVID-19 vaccine access” WTVX (West Palm Beach) Danielle Waugh December 4, 2020 For the full story, click here. WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — When the COVID-19 vaccine becomes available in Florida, first responders like fire fighters will not be among the first to get it. --- The CDC has recommended health care workers and long term care residents be the first to get the vaccine. Florida’s State Fire Marshal and Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis would like to see fire fighters have earlier access. In a letter sent to the CDC Director Thursday, Patronis asked the center to “revisit its exclusion of firefighters as health care personnel.” “The CDC’s decision to exclude firefighters as health care personnel puts the health and safety of our front-line heroes – and their families – at risk. Moreover, as our firefighters respond to many COVID-19 cases, the CDC’s error will hurt our overall ability to save lives and fight the virus.” --- "Firefighters are on the front lines [of the pandemic], and when it came to the vaccinations, all of a sudden we were not on the front lines," said Jaysen French, President of the West Palm Beach Firefighters Association union. "We are the tip of the spear when it comes to protecting our community and it's a ridiculous notion that we are not first in line for vaccinations." --- ###

