Jenesse Center to Host Free Virtual IMPACT LA on December 9, 2020 for Immigration Legal Issues
The clinic is FREE and virtually accessible to all participants who register in advance
"We are deeply grateful for our legal partners. Jenesse works to focus on the whole person and serve the full circle needs of families and the community.”LOS ANGELES, CA, USA, December 4, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Jenesse Center to Host Free Virtual IMPACT LA on December 9, 2020 to assist Los Angeles residents with immigration legal issues as part of the organizationś preventative domestic violence intervention services. The clinic will be accessible virtually to all participants who register in advance. Guests will receive personalized counsel on their specific immigration legal issues from licensed experts.
— Karen Earl, Jenesse Center CEO
IMPACT LA, Led by O'Melveny & Myers LLP, Manatt, Phelps & Phillips, LLP, and OneJustice, in collaboration with Los Angeles area legal services organizations and law firms, the Association of Pro Bono Counsel's ("APBCo's") IMPACT Project ("Involving More Pro Bono Attorneys in Our Communities Together") formally launched in Los Angeles on January 10, 2014. This year marks the six year of this partnership.
Through IMPACT LA, and in partnership with the Jenesse Center, pro bono attorneys provide free "wrap around" legal services to survivors of domestic violence in South Los Angeles. IMPACT LA will focus on increasing access to free legal services for survivors of domestic violence by addressing a number of the problems that contribute to the vulnerability of these women and children, including housing, immigration, and public benefits. IMPACT LA formally launched in January 2014, and monthly clinics have been, and will continue to be, held in the Los Angeles area for survivors to meet with pro bono attorneys working under the supervision of experienced legal services attorneys and discuss their legal needs and questions in an environment acutely attuned to the unique circumstances of survivors of domestic violence.
Karen Earl, Jenesse Center CEO said, "We are excited and deeply grateful for partners like IMPACT LA. Jenesse works very hard to focus on the whole person and serve the full circle needs of families and the community. We believe in quality of life and this partnership profoundly enhances the lives and sustainability of the families we serve and the community at large."
The IMPACT Project is a direct response to a meeting held in Washington, DC in 2012 among then, Vice President Joe Biden, APBCo board members, and senior management of the board members' firms. The meeting focused on issues of access to justice and the role of pro bono attorneys in the delivery of legal services to the poor, including innovative collaborations between law firms and legal services organizations. As a result of this conversation, APBCo initiated the IMPACT Project, a long-term project to develop new collaborations across the country to expand pro bono resources and inspire new pro bono projects.
APBCo-member firms in urban centers are undertaking a challenge to increase access to free legal services by mobilizing pro bono volunteers to meet the unmet legal needs of the communities in which they live and work. The projects seek to highlight and increase the role of pro bono attorneys in providing legal services to these underserved populations. By forging new partnerships, these projects will expand the network of pro bono resources and provide additional legal services to confront the growing justice gap.
The link to the virtual legal session will be provided upon registration. To register for the upcoming IMPACT LA, call 323-299-9496, ext 222 or ext 157.
About Jenesse Center, Inc.
Jenesse Center, Inc. is the oldest domestic violence intervention and prevention organization in South Los Angeles. Established in 1980, Jenesse Center is a nationally recognized non-profit organization dedicated to the prevention and intervention of domestic violence. Jenesse's mission is to provide victims and their children with a comprehensive, centralized base of support that is culturally responsive, and ensures their transition from immediate crisis to stability and self-sufficiency. Jenesse seeks to prevent and end the cycle of domestic violence through education, public awareness and outreach initiatives, public policy and advocacy strategies, and innovative collaborations with key partners. For more information, visit www.jenesse.org.
