Groundbreaking of $7.58M Resiliency Project in Sodus Point

Governor Andrew M. Cuomo today announced construction has begun on a $7.58 million Resiliency and Economic Development Initiative project in the Village of Sodus Point, Wayne County, which will protect public areas, businesses, and homes along Wickham Boulevard and Greig Street from lakeshore flooding. The groundbreaking comes as a separate $310,000 project to install a dune system with vegetative stabilization at Sodus Point Beach to reduce flooding and improve the recreational and aesthetic values of the beach and surrounding areas. The stabilization of the sand used to build the dunes was achieved with the help of dozens of volunteers that helped plant more than 10,000 grasses.

"Over the past several years, flooding on Lake Ontario devastated the infrastructure and economies of numerous communities throughout Upstate New York. However, now thanks to the state's historic REDI initiative, villages like Sodus Point are beginning to build back better," Governor Cuomo said. "By taking a forward-looking approach, implementing critical flood mitigation measures along the shoreline, and strengthening infrastructure, we are not only protecting residents and property, but setting up the Village's tourism industry, which is so critical to the local economy, to thrive once again."

"We are committed to investing in projects that will increase resiliency and prevent flooding in our waterfront communities," Lieutenant Governor Kathy Hochul said. "This resiliency project in Wayne County will implement flood protection measures and enhance shoreline resilience to help protect businesses and residents and enhance public safety. Improved infrastructure is critical to enhancing quality of life and safety and advances our efforts to build back better and strengthen the economy for the future."

The project along Wickham Boulevard and Greig Street, which will be undertaken by the Village of Sodus Point with oversight by the Department of State, includes important flood mitigation and water quality protection measures including:

Replacing and adding storm sewers throughout the area. New storm sewers will convey flood and storm water to existing and proposed outletsand provide gate valves on all storm water outlets. The implemented storm system will also benefit the adjoining water body by reducing the amount of sediment and debris entering the bay through a series of practices within the design; and

Installing a seawall to help protect the area from flooding and erosion.

The project also integrates public access and recreation improvements such as:

A multi-purpose conceptual design for the shoreline stabilization measures including a bench sitting area along the road for recreational opportunities; and

Installing new pavements, gutters, curbs, sidewalks to serve as a pedestrian link between the businesses and residential areas.

The Department of State has also been working with the Village of Sodus Point to address the loss of beachfront from erosion and flooding by building a protective dune system. The dune system is a nature-based shoreline feature that increases flood protection and reduces risk through installation of a nature-based shoreline feature, entailed placing sand along approximately 1,800 feet of impacted shoreline. The elevated dune will function to reduce risk of damages from future inundation similar to the temporary flood protection systems installed during the 2019 high water event. The Sodus Point Beach project completed this month.

New York State Secretary of State Rossana Rosado said, "New York State is committed to improve resilience to extreme weather events and protect the health and wealth of its residents and visitors. Thanks to Governor Cuomo's leadership, we are helping Lake Ontario communities revitalize their waterfronts and strengthen resiliency against future flooding. The Department of State is proud to work with the Village of Sodus Point and its elected officials on improving the public stormwater infrastructure and shoreline erosion around Sodus Point Beach. These improvements will bolster local businesses and help tourism thrive, benefitting the residents of Sodus Point and the many visitors who will enjoy this destination for years to come."

New York State DEC Commissioner Basil Seggos said, "Governor Cuomo's REDI initiative is a national model advancing critical resiliency and infrastructure improvement projects from idea to implementation. New York State agencies are working closely with communities like the village of Sodus Point and the town of Irondequoit and dozens of other flood-prone shoreline communities to identify, design, and deliver smart, nature-based solutions to protect local residents and infrastructure from high water and strengthen safeguards for public safety, the environment, and local economies."

Senator Pamela A. Helming said, "Through the Lake Ontario Resiliency and Economic Development Initiative, New York State has made a significant investment in the strength and future of our shoreline communities. Today's groundbreaking paves the way toward a more secure infrastructure and the protection of businesses, homes, and the treasured natural resources in this area of Sodus Point. Once completed, this project will also enhance economic development and tourism opportunities in the community. I was proud to work with the Village of Sodus Point in support of this project and I thank Mayor Dave McDowell and his team for their hard work and commitment. Thank you to the State and the REDI Commission for their investment and partnership."

Senator Rich Funke said, "I'm pleased that these two much-needed projects in Irondequoit are approaching completion. Improving the resiliency of our water system and mitigating the potential impact of flooding on our residents is of the utmost importance. My thanks to the Governor and the members of the REDI commission for their partnership in delivering the funding that made this possible."

Assembly Member Brian D. Manktelow said, "Groundbreaking for this project is great news because when the improvements are finished, public and private areas on either side of Grieg Street will be better protected from flooding. That means high water will be directed away from parks, beaches and restaurants on the bayfront as well as from private residences. The water will go where there will be tide gates on all stormwater outlets when the project is done. The area will be protected from continued erosion, which is critical. This is just a great project all around for everyone: residents, businesses and the environment."

Chairman of the Wayne County Legislature Kenneth Miller said, "The REDI Project in Sodus Point will address recurring flooding that particularly affects Wickham Blvd. and Greig Street, says Wayne County Board of Supervisors Chairman Ken Miller. This project will protect public areas, beaches and restaurants on the bayfront, as well as the residents of Greig Street from flooding. The project will protect the Sodus Point shoreline from continued erosion and benefit property values and economic development. Wayne County is truly thankful action is being taken to help our lakefront communities with the recent flooding experienced along Lake Ontario's southern shorelines."

Sodus Point Mayor Dave McDowell said, "I am excited to see the storm water project get started. Since 2017, residents and businesses in Sodus Point have been dealing with the uncertainty of unprecedented flooding. Losses have been in the millions of dollars. This project will alleviate flooding concerns and restore our local economy while concurrently implementing pedestrian improvements that will enhance the safety and appearance of our community. We are grateful for the assistance from New York State as we recover from these flood events."

Governor Cuomo also announced the completion of work on two wastewater pump stations in the Town of Irondequoit, Monroe County. Existing sanitary sewer pumps at the German Village and Sea Breeze Waste Water Pump Station (WWPS) were replaced with more efficient pumps to increase the capacity, efficiency, and resiliency of the systems. During high water events, the original pumps did not have the capacity to keep up with excess flows, leading to system backups and overflows. In addition, a permanent emergency backup generator was installed at the German Village WWPS to provide continuous operation during power outages. The Department of Environmental Conservation was the lead agency for these projects, each awarded $150,000 by the REDI Commission.

Irondequoit Town Supervisor David Seeley said, "Increasing our community's resiliency to high-water events is vital to preserving our businesses and neighborhoods, and I'm proud to announce the completion of the German Village Pump Station and the Seabreeze Wastewater Pump Station. These new pump stations will work to protect our natural environment from rising water and preserve quality of life along the waterfront, and I'm grateful for the support provided by Governor Cuomo and the REDI Commission throughout this process."

In response to the extended pattern of flooding along the shores of Lake Ontario and the St. Lawrence River, Governor Cuomo created REDI to increase the resilience of shoreline communities and bolster economic development in the region. Five REDI Regional Planning Committees, comprised of representatives from eight counties (Niagara and Orleans, Monroe, Wayne, Cayuga and Oswego, and Jefferson and St. Lawrence) were established to identify local priorities, at-risk infrastructure and other assets, and public safety concerns.

The REDI Commission allocated $20 million for homeowner assistance, $30 million to improve the resiliency of businesses, and $15 million toward a regional dredging effort that will benefit each of the eight counties in the REDI regions. The remaining $235 million has been allocated towards local and regional projects that advance and exemplify the REDI mission.

For more information on the Sodus Point REDI projects and other REDI projects in the Wayne County Region, please click here.

The DOS Office of Planning, Development and Community Infrastructure increases resilience and sustainable growth in New York communities by advancing progressive land use solutions and community-based planning and development. For more information on programs administered by this Office, visit here, follow DOS on Twitter at @NYSDOS or Facebook.