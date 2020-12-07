Local Cigar Lounge, Crown Cigars and Ales, Voted Best in Area
Crown Cigars and Ales, outside of Nashville in Franklin, Tennessee, has been voted "best cigar lounge" in the area for 4 years running. Offers outdoor seating.
Superb choices and large inventory.”FRANKLIN, TENNESSEE, UNITED STATES, December 7, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Local cigar lounge and bar, Crown Cigars and Ales, is proud to announce that they have continually been voted the best cigar lounge in the area. They have been serving the greater Franklin, Brentwood, and Nashville TN region for years.
The company website invites people to enjoy “our well ventilated and comfortable lounge”. For those that may be concerned about being indoors, there is plenty of outdoor seating for up to 20 people. Parking is plentiful and free.
A look inside the cigar shop showcases three main areas. The first space is a classy and stylish lounge with large, comfortable, luxury leather seating that is perfect for relaxing alone or with a friend. Customers can enjoy their time in a friendly environment without feeling rushed. Many regular customers love having this space available to them.
The second space is the bar. Here, patrons can try a local brew. Local brands like The Black Abby, Jackalope, Yazoo, Mantra, Bearded Iris, Calf Killer, Wise Acre, and Tailgate Beer are featured.
Then, there is the humidor. It is well-stocked and offers a wealth of premium brands for newbies and aficionados alike. The Crown Cigars and Ales Facebook page features new additions all the time so following them on social media is strongly encouraged. Other supplies can be found in the shop as well.
The atmosphere offers a classy local cigar lounge experience, yet it is casual. As they call themselves the “everyday” shop, there is a warm distinction inside. It makes every customer feel like a VIP when they walk in the door. Customers say it is the “coolest lounge” with an “excellent staff” that aims to get each patron’s order right. Pricing is reasonable and “management couldn’t take care of you any better.”
Other perks make it no surprise that Crown Cigars and Ales earned the best local cigar lounge title. On any given day the lounge features raffles, giveaways, limited editions, award-winning options, and holiday specials. Another reason to follow them on Facebook.
Customers can enjoy the comfort of the cigar shop while remaining safe. In compliance with COVID-19 safety regulations, the furniture has been re-arranged and 6-foot social distancing measures have been put into place. All customers must be 21 or older and are required to wear a mask while inside the shop.
People love this place. Visit Crown Cigars and Ales at 1800 Carothers Pkwy, Franklin, TN 37027. Go to the website at CrownCigarsTN.com. Follow on Facebook at Facebook.com/crowncigarstn.
